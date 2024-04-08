Southeast Oklahoma witnesses total solar eclipse

Southeast Oklahoma experienced a total solar eclipse of the sun Monday afternoon.

Clayton Lake State Park was just inside the path of totality, and a few dozen people gathered to see this rare event, including Cailyn Prather, who drove from Moore with her husband and two young sons.

"Oh my god, look at it. Boys, look up! You don’t need your glasses," Prather said viewing the completely covered Sun.

The sun was covered by a cloud just as totality began, but the skies cleared enough just in time.

"I’m glad the cloud disappeared just in time. And it’s way better than seeing a partial eclipse. Nothing does it justice. You’ve got to go in person. It’s worth it," Prather said.

Totality was brief here, but in those few moments, twilight descended and the sun’s atmosphere made its strobing, colorful appearance around the shadow of the moon.

Some photos sent to us via social media: