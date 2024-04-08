© 2024 KGOU
Southeast Oklahoma witnesses total solar eclipse

KGOU | By Logan Layden,
Nyk Daniels
Published April 8, 2024 at 4:16 PM CDT
A patron look up at the sun during an solar eclipse during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.
Matt Slocum
/
AP
A patron look up at the sun during an solar eclipse during a practice round in preparation for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Monday, April 8, 2024, in Augusta, Ga.

Southeast Oklahoma experienced a total solar eclipse of the sun Monday afternoon.

Clayton Lake State Park was just inside the path of totality, and a few dozen people gathered to see this rare event, including Cailyn Prather, who drove from Moore with her husband and two young sons.

"Oh my god, look at it. Boys, look up! You don’t need your glasses," Prather said viewing the completely covered Sun.

The sun was covered by a cloud just as totality began, but the skies cleared enough just in time.

"I’m glad the cloud disappeared just in time. And it’s way better than seeing a partial eclipse. Nothing does it justice. You’ve got to go in person. It’s worth it," Prather said.

Totality was brief here, but in those few moments, twilight descended and the sun’s atmosphere made its strobing, colorful appearance around the shadow of the moon.

Some photos sent to us via social media:

Totality in Broken Bow, OK
1 of 4  — 434852528_2526427667536635_8015824077101955445_n.jpg
Totality in Broken Bow, OK
July Allen / Listener Submitted via Facebook
Totality in Speer, OK
2 of 4  — Jill Gasaway - Speer Oklahoma.jpg
Totality in Speer, OK
Jill Gasaway / Facebook
Hochatown, OK
3 of 4  — Charles Duke - Hochatown.jpg
Hochatown, OK
Charles Duke / Facebook
4 of 4  — Matteo Crafts.jpg
Matteo Crafts / Facebook

Logan Layden
Logan Layden is a reporter and managing editor for StateImpact Oklahoma. Logan spent six years as a reporter with StateImpact from 2011 to 2017.
Nyk Daniels
Nyk has worked in radio since 2011 serving as a board operator, on-air announcer and production director for commercial radio stations in Iowa. Originally from the Quad Cities area, Nyk joined KGOU in 2018 as a practicum student studying Creative Media Production at OU. Upon graduating the following year, he became part of KGOU’s staff and is now the local Morning Edition host. When not on the air, Nyk likes to read, listen to music and follow news about the radio industry.
