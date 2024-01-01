A previous KGOU intern, Cate Howell holds a Bachelor of Arts in Professional Writing from OU's College of Journalism. Her work has been recognized by the Oklahoma Society of Professional Journalists and the National Association for Women in Communications. She's joined the board and staff of multiple arts nonprofits and supports the arts community through grant writing and patronage. An avid writer, she enjoys watching horror movies, catching local plays and hanging at home with her cat Navidson while composing her own creative works.