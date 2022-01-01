Rachel Hopkin

Rachel is a British-born and U.S.-based radio producer and folklorist. She began her career as a radio producer in various music departments at the BBC in the United Kingdom. She then moved to Argentina and continued to work on an independent basis for broadcasters around the world.

In 2010 she settled in the U.S. and in 2013 was awarded a rare “National Interest Waiver” Green Card in recognition of her work as a folklorist/radio producer with a special focus on U.S. traditional culture. She became a naturalized American citizen in 2019. Rachel has earned an M.A. in Folk Studies from Western Kentucky University, and a doctorate in English and Folklore from The Ohio State University.

Rachel is passionate about sound and storytelling and how one can be harnessed to enhance the power of the other. At KGOU, she brings her talents and passion to the How Curious podcast; she’s also responsible for initiating and overseeing various special projects.

