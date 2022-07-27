AM NewsBrief: July 27, 2022

Professional softball team comes to Oklahoma City

A professional softball team is coming to Oklahoma City next year

Women’s Professional Fastpitch, a new professional softball league which is in its first season this summer, has announced a new team called the Oklahoma City Spark will begin play next year.

WPF already has two teams, the Pride and the Vipers. Both teams have OU softball alumnae on the roster, including Jocelyn Alo, who recently ended her college career as the NCAA all-time leader in home runs.

Tina Floyd, one of the owners of the new franchise, says Oklahoma City is a perfect fit for a professional softball team, calling it the “softball capital of the world”.

The location of the home field is yet to be announced.

More extreme heat expected across the state, cool down in store

Parts of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma face another excessive heat warning today.

The National Weather Service urges caution for anyone working or spending time outside and recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned locations. Also, if you can, reschedule strenuous activity to early morning or evening, wear light weight, loose fitted clothing and drink plenty of water.

Meanwhile, nearly all counties in central and the rest of eastern Oklahoma are facing a heat advisory, but temperatures are expected to drop by the weekend with a chance for rain.

Seven years in the making, Oklahoma’s online voter registration remains a work in progress

Oklahoma lags behind others in online voter registration capabilities.

According to a report from Oklahoma Watch, the state’s online voter registration platform remains a work in progress-nearly seven years after lawmakers passed a bill authorizing online voter registration.

The delay has caused Oklahoma to lag behind nationally. Forty states now offer online voter registration, with full implementation taking between one and three years on average. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax says the online registration system is nearing completion, though it remains uncertain if the platform will be ready to launch this year in time for the November General Election.

More turnpikes will transition to cashless tolling

More Oklahoma turnpikes will be moving to a cashless system.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority approved $10.5 million to purchase hardware needed to assist the transition.

The next turnpike to go completely cashless will be the Chickasaw Turnpike.

The OTA says all of the turnpikes are expected to be cashless by the end of 2024.

OKC Housing Authority possible data breach

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority is notifying individuals about a possible data breach that occurred last year.

Officials discovered unauthorized emails that were sent from an OCHA email account on Dec. 21, 2021.

The agency says a hacker may have had access to names, social security numbers and financial account information.

So far, officials say they have no evidence that anyone has attempted to misuse personal information.

The Housing Authority is working to alert all those impacted.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.