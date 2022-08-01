AM NewsBrief: Aug. 1, 2022

Drought conditions worsen in Oklahoma

Drought conditions in Oklahoma have increased significantly. Nearly 92% of the state is in severe drought or worse, up from 57% the prior week.

A large swath of southeastern Oklahoma is experiencing extreme drought. So far, none of the state is under the highest level of drought, but that could change if more rain doesn’t come.

The extended outlook from the Climate Prediction Center forecasts below average for rain chances in Oklahoma.

Strong attendance at Oklahoma’s state parks despite heat, drought and water issues

Black Mesa State Park in the Oklahoma panhandle is without water while its well undergoes repairs. But even through this summer’s heat, drought and water problems, state park visitation remains high.

Hikers can still visit the park while its well is out of service, but they’ll need to come prepared with their own water. Rylie Mansuetti with the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says it’s best to overestimate how much you’ll need since the nearest water source is 40 miles away.

"It is just important to keep hydrated and make sure you don't get heat exhaustion or heat stroke, especially in areas like Black Mesa where it is more rural and care might take longer," said Mansuetti.

Black Mesa isn’t the only Oklahoma state park encountering water-related problems this summer. Other parks have experienced algae blooms, low water levels or nearby wildfires.

But these challenges haven’t kept visitors away this summer.

"June 2022 saw over 45,000 park visits, which is really incredible."

That’s up 23% from June of last year.



Study finds Oklahoma women face declining living conditions

A new study from researchers at Oklahoma State University reveals women in Oklahoma face worse health care, access to affordable childcare and equal pay than anywhere else in the U.S.

Researchers at OSU’s Spears School of Business were commissioned by the nonprofit United Women’s Empowerment to conduct the study. The results paint a dire picture of the issues Oklahoma women face.

Despite women in Oklahoma having higher levels of education than men, white women earn just under 75 cents for every dollar earned by a man, which is 6 cents lower than the national average. Oklahoma’s women of color are paid even less: Black women make 58 cents for every dollar earned by men, and Latina women earn just 50 cents.

And it’s getting worse — even though the gender pay gap has recently shrunk nationally, Oklahoma’s has continued to grow. The report says if this continues, women won’t be paid equally until 2076. Oklahoma women also have a marked lack of access to affordable childcare and quality healthcare.

There was one bright spot in the report: In 2019, there was a record number of women elected to the state legislature. But, there’s a caveat — Oklahoma’s Legislature has only about two-thirds the number of women elected as compared to the national average.

Confetti cannons spur shooting concerns at Quail Springs Mall

A celebration involving confetti cannons sparked fear at Quail Springs Mall over the weekend.

The Oklahoman reports police responded to the mall on Saturday afternoon after a celebration involving confetti cannons led shoppers to believe there was an active shooter in the building.

Authorities say the loud bangs came from a hair salon school setting off confetti cannons as part of a graduation ceremony.

At least two shoppers sustained injuries during the panic.

Reservation Dogs Season 2 Premier

The wait is over. Season 2 of "Reservation Dogs", the FX series that follows four Indigenous teenagers, their struggles, laughs and life in rural Oklahoma premiered to a packed audience at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa on Friday night.

Stars, writers and creators of "Reservation Dogs" walked the red carpet before heading into a packed theater where cheering fans were treated to a sneak peak of the first two episodes of season 2 before the series begins for a general audience on Aug. 3.

Ryan Redcorn is an Osage citizen. He's one of the writers on the show along with creator Sterlin Harjo and several other cast members. He said he was excited to work with an all Indigenous writers room.

"There's a lot of love in this show and a lot of Indigenous joy and that cannot be extracted."

"Reservation Dogs" earned several accolades including a Peabody award, two Independent Spirit awards and was nominated for a Golden Globe for best comedy series.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.

