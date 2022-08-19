AM NewsBrief: Aug. 19, 2022

Audit indicates missing and mishandled GEER funds

An audit by the U.S. Department of Education's says the state misspent $31 million out of the nearly $40 million in the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER.

The audit calls on Oklahoma to return over $652,000 spent on "unallowable" purchases, and to perform a "100% review" of another $5.4 million that could also potentially be refunded.

Governor Stitt's office has filed a lawsuit against ClassWallet claiming that the entity mismanaged GEER funds.

Altus, OK reports higher-than-normal Manganese levels in tap water

Altus resident Debbie Vogt says brown-ish yellow water came out of her sink when she went to brush her teeth Wednesday morning.

Chris Riffle with the city says the water contained about seven times as much manganese as normal on Wednesday.

While manganese can cause health problems at high concentrations over long periods of time, Riffle says the water isn’t dangerous - just kind of gross.

“ At no time did anything indicate a risk to public safety,” said Riffle. “It was really just to the point of having some yellowy, browny, smelly water compared to what people normally see.”

Riffle says that manganese levels are already coming down and should be back to normal before the weekend.

Record freshman classes at Oklahoma’s two largest universities

A record number of freshmen are enrolled at both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall.

OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600.

Both classes represent multiple percentage point increases at their respective colleges. And though overall enrollment within Oklahoma higher education institutions is stagnating, the state’s two largest universities are continuing to show growth.

Classes start at OU and OSU Monday, August 22.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.