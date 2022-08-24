AM NewsBrief: Aug. 24, 2022

Mullin wins Republican runoff for Inhofe’s unexpired term

The Republican nominee to replace retiring Senator Jim Inhofe was decided in Oklahoma’s runoff elections Tuesday.

Oklahoma congressman Markwayne Mullin has won the Republican runoff in the race to finish Senator Inhofe’s unexpired term.

Mullin, whose race was decided shortly after the polls closed, has represented Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013.

Mullin will likely be the favorite in November in deep red Oklahoma. But - Mullin’s Democratic opponent is former congresswoman Kendra Horn who won against an incumbent Republican in 2018.

The voters will now decide whether the senate seat will remain red, as it has since 1994.

Brecheen squeezes by Frix in CD2 race

As Markwayne Mullin cruised to the Republican nomination in his race for the U.S. Senate, the match-up for his old U.S. House seat took shape.

The primary runoff for the Republican nomination in CD2 was close, but former state senator Josh Brecheen got the narrow win against Avery Frix by about 3,000 votes.

The available polling in the race had shown Brecheen trailing. He will be the favorite in the November general election, when he faces Democrat Naomi Andrews, who was the only Democrat to seek the office, and Independent candidate Ben Robinson.

Horn wins against Bollinger

Another U.S. senate runoff race took place yesterday between two Democratic candidates - Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn.

Horn won the runoff with 65% of the vote and now faces incumbent Republican Senator James Lankford who has held the position since 2015.

Stitt cabinet appointee gets nod for GOP State Superintendent nomination

Ryan Walters secured the Republican nomination for State Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Walters is Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education and he defeated Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace by about 15,000 votes.

Walters received support from Gov. Kevin Stitt and a number of school choice groups. Grace had been backed by mostly traditional public school advocates.

Walters now moves onto the general election, where he will face off against Democrat and former teacher of the year Jena Nelson.

Calvey secures GOP nod for Oklahoma County DA

Kevin Calvey won against Gayland Gieger in a runoff election for Oklahoma County District Attorney.

With over 60% of the vote, Kevin Calvey secured his place as the Republican candidate for Oklahoma County DA.

This runoff election followed a close race in the June primary where Calvey missed the 50% threshold by hundredths of a point.

There was a recount, but according to the State Election Board, the results were not enough to avoid a runoff election.

Calvey, who is currently an Oklahoma County Commissioner, is under investigation by state law enforcement agents for alleged use of public funds for his campaign.

Calvey will face Democrat Vicki Behenna in November.

Russ defeats Jolley in Republican runoff for State Treasurer

Term-limited state lawmaker Todd Russ is the Republican candidate for Oklahoma State Treasurer. Russ defeated former State Senator Clark Jolley in yesterday's primary runoff.

He secured 48.5% of the vote in June's primary, but he didn't clear the 50% majority necessary to advance to the general election. Recent polling indicated that Russ and Jolley were nearly tied, with many voters still undecided. But in Tuesday’s runoff election, Russ defeated Jolley with just over 55% of the vote.

Russ will now face Democrat Charles de Coune and Libertarian Gregory Sadler in November’s general election.

Throughout his campaign, Russ highlighted his experience with banking and handling Oklahoma finances.

If he wins the general election, Russ says he plans to examine the state’s Unclaimed Property Program that reunites people with their mislaid assets.

Bond propositions

Three central Oklahoma bond issues got approval from voters.

Newcastle passed a nearly 80-million-dollar school bond for updated security, new storm shelters and additional classrooms as well as new buses, textbooks and playground equipment.

Bridge Creek is getting almost eleven-million for new classrooms and a science lab at its high school.

And the City of Bethany is getting 15-million-dollars for roadway improvements, five city parks and stormwater drainage as well as upgrades to police, fire and animal welfare facilities.



