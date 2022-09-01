AM NewsBrief: Sept. 1, 2022

Walters calls for former Norman English teacher to have license revoked over sharing link to banned book resource

Oklahoma’s State Secretary of Education and Republican candidate for State Superintendent Ryan Walters is calling for a teacher to lose her license over a potential House Bill 1775 violation.

Walters is calling for former Norman High English teacher Summer Boismier to lose her teaching license over a flap that led to her leaving her job.

Walters accuses Boismier of sharing pornography and banned books with students and erroneously says she was fired over it in his letter.

Boismier in fact resigned.

Walters hopes she will now face the prospect of being the first teacher to lose her license as rhetoric around what can and can’t be taught in the classroom heats up in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s AG releases guidance about state’s abortion ban

Oklahoma’s Attorney General released guidance about the state’s abortion ban Wednesday.

AG John O’Connor’s guidance says Oklahoma’s criminal and civil abortion laws do not apply to unintentional miscarriages, ectopic pregnancies and related treatments, IVF, or contraception.

The guidance says doctors should be given "substantial leeway" in life-threatening situations, but doctors can still be prosecuted.

It is unclear what "substantial leeway" means exactly - and other than ectopic pregnancies, qualifying conditions aren't laid out.

It is important to note, no Oklahoma laws punish abortion patients for the procedure, but instead focus on providers.

Cherokee Nation national holiday

The 70th annual Cherokee National Holiday begins this weekend in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the first fully in-person holiday since the pandemic.

There's no prouder time to be Cherokee than the Cherokee National holiday that celebrates the signing of the 1839 Cherokee Nation constitution.

The three day event features traditional games like Chunkey, blowgun and of course, stickball, a Powwow, Cherokee Artisan market with 200 vendors and a parade that's in both Cherokee and English on Saturday.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. will also give his annual state of the nation address where he will discuss the historic McGirt vs. Oklahoma decision and rights of Cherokee Freedmen descendents.

Holiday starts on Thursday and Cherokee Nation officials are expecting record breaking attendance.

Enid airport to receive upgrades

The Enid airport is receiving a number of upgrades thanks to grants totaling nearly $8 million.

The Enid News & Eagle reports upgrades to the Woodring Regional Airport will allow nearby Vance Air Force Base to make more use of the facility.

The airport's center runway will be reconstructed, which in effect, will allow it to be a fourth runway for Vance Air Force Base.

Other projects include reconstruction of the south ramp and south hangar.

Construction is set to begin in the coming months.

Labor Department moving locations

The Oklahoma Department of Labor is in the process of moving to a new location within Oklahoma City. The department closed its offices at noon Wednesday.

The new headquarters will be located at 409 NE 28th St.

Officials say the department will remain closed until 8 a.m. Sept. 7.

While the office is closed for moving, the department says it will continue to accept license applications and wage claims by mail, or hand-delivery at the new location in marked receptacles.

