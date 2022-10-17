AM NewsBrief: Oct 17, 2022

Cherokee artists will receive a financial boost thanks to the Cherokee Artist Recovery Act. OPMX's Allison Herrera has more:

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a law on Wednesday setting aside $3 million dollars through 2024 for artists who suffered economic losses due to the pandemic.

Many Native artists depend on in person sales at events to support their businesses. As the pandemic shut down those gatherings, many experienced economic hardships-this act will make sure money is set aside to purchase work directly from Cherokee artists

The law is in addition to money provided through the Cherokee Art and Facilities Act, which requires that 1% of construction on new buildings include funds to buy art by Cherokee artists that will be displayed throughout.

