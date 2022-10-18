AM NewsBrief: Oct. 18, 2022

A common respiratory virus that can become severe in children is on the rise.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus causes cold-like symptoms that are usually minor in adults. But in small children - whose windpipes are very little - the infection can be serious.

As of early October, there were about 100 cases in Oklahoma, according to state data. A spokesman said this data is limited, though.

Unlike some diseases, like COVID or HIV or most sexually transmitted diseases, there isn’t a requirement to report those cases to the health department. But positivity rates are at about 13 percent. In northeast Oklahoma, the rate is even higher at 22 percent.

For the past two years, RSV has seen spikes outside of its normal season. Generally, there’s a surge along with the flu when temperatures drop come fall. But in 2020 and in 2021, that surge took place during the summer. This year appears to be more in line with normal trends.

Prevention strategies are the same for RSV as they are for other respiratory infections such as COVID and colds. Wash hands, cover sneezes and coughs, and clean frequently touched surfaces.

The Norman City Council votes to approve a temporary warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness.

With a vote of 8-1, the council approved Food and Shelter to be considered a temporary warming shelter from early November to March 2023. The contract for consideration was approved by the city at a cost of $305,298 with 40 beds available. The location of the new warming shelter is at 109 West Gray Street, providing close proximity to the police department.

People with student debt can now apply for loan forgiveness from the federal government.

More than 450,00 Oklahomans are estimated to be eligible for student loan forgiveness under the plan touted by President Joe Biden.

The Biden administration is canceling $10,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans earning $125,000 or less per year. And even up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants in college.

The plan has already been challenged in court and is opposed by numerous Republican politicians, including Oklahoma’s GOP congressional leaders and Governor Kevin Stitt.

The National Park Service is awarding $50,000 to the Chickasaw Nation to develop an archaeological site in the tribe's original homeland.

Rediscovering Fala' Cha'a will help preserve and rediscover the 17th and 18th c. site called Chopped Shagbark Hickories in the Chickasaw Nation homeland.

Before being forced to Oklahoma, the Chickasaw were located in parts of what is now Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Chickasaw Nation officials say developing this site will deepen tribal citizens' cultural connection to the homeland.

The National Park Service awarded $375,000 in heritage grants to 11 tribal nations to help protect cultural sites that involve oral histories, plants and animals.

The city of Cushing is a finalist for a massive new crude oil refinery site

Southern Rock Energy Partners will decide between using Cushing or a site in Texas for a $5.6 billion “next generation” refinery that would be one of the largest in the country. Once built, it’s expected to process 250,000 barrels of light crude daily.

The refinery would use solar power and recycled water to cut 90% of its emissions. If chosen, Cushing could see an influx of more than 400 full-time jobs with an average salary of around $93,000, as well as at least 1,200 temporary construction jobs during the 3-year building process.

Cushing was once home to more than 50 refineries. One of those, the Hudson Refinery, eventually became a Superfund site that took nearly 30 years to clean up after contaminating the soil, surface water and groundwater.

The decision for who gets the new site is expected by the end of the year.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.