AM NewsBrief: Nov. 9, 2022

Kevin Stitt wins reelection for Oklahoma's Governor

Gov. Kevin Stitt will get four more years after securing re-election Tuesday.

Rural Republicans turned out in droves for the incumbent governor. Stitt won big in almost every county in the state, putting together a significant lead that was insurmountable for his Democratic opponent Joy Hofmeister as votes were counted late in Oklahoma and Tulsa Counties.

"Oklahomans stated loud and clear today that they are proud of how far we've come," said Stitt.

Stitt was first elected in 2018 as a political outsider and has often governed as one, too. During his first term he was at odds with leaders of his own party in the legislature and the state’s Native American tribes.

However, he campaigned on parents’ right and limiting government..

"In our state, we're gonna focus on teaching kids and not indoctrinating them always, I will always protect the taxpayer. I believe in smaller government, lower taxes."

His opponent Hofmeister was conciliatory in her concession speech, thanking supporters.

"I stand humbled and grateful for all of the time that you have given and all that we've been able to experience together," Hofmeister said.

Ultimately, an extensive ground game and millions of dollars in investment wasn’t enough for her. Oklahoma voters were clear: this is a red state.

Walters elected to oversee Oklahoma's public schools

After months of attention-grabbing headlines, the race for the state superintendent has come to an end. Republican candidate Ryan Walters secured the office in yesterday’s general election.

Walters received 57% of the vote, while his Democratic opponent Jena Nelson got 43%.

Walters, who’s currently Oklahoma’s Secretary of Education, has made a name for himself by promoting conservative causes like enforcing Oklahoma’s so-called critical race theory ban.

Leading up to the general election, Walters has touted expanding school choice by offering private school vouchers. He’s also campaigned to bar transgender students from using the restroom corresponding to their gender identity.

Mullin to take Inhofe's U.S. Senate seat

The race to finish out the term of retiring Senator Jim Inhofe ended in a landslide, with current U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin winning the seat against former Democratic congresswoman Kendra Horn.

Supporters packed into an event center in east Tulsa to show support for Mullin, who won the seat 62% to 35% over Democrat Kendra Horn. Mullin has represented Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District for the last decade.

Highlights from Mullin’s time as a U.S. Representative include sponsoring legislation to prohibit mask mandates, expanding rural access to broadband, classifying late-term abortion as murder and resolutions expunging former President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

"We’re saying no to this left agenda that try to even come after us here in Oklahoma. We’re saying no, no that’s not who we are," said Mullin.

Mullin is a Cherokee tribal citizen and the first Native American in the U.S. Senate in nearly 20 years.

DA Race/OKCPS Proposition

Oklahoma County voters decided on the race for District Attorney and an OKCPS proposition that was on the ballot.

In the Oklahoma County District Attorney Race - Democrat Vicki Behenna won against Republican Kevin Calvey - a county commissioner and former state lawmaker- by almost 9%.

Behenna is a former federal prosecutor who is most known for her work on the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing.

Calvey made headlines this election for being investigated by the OSBI for alleged misuse of public money for campaigning.

Also - a proposition for Oklahoma City Public Schools passed. The passage means a tax increase for property owners in the school district to fund a $1 billion dollar bond package for infrastructure improvements, five new schools and a multisport stadium.

