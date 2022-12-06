AM NewsBrief: Dec. 6, 2022

Jail Trust CEO resigns

The Oklahoma County Jail Trust on Monday announced it has accepted the resignation of the CEO and administrator of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Greg Williams took over the Oklahoma County Jail three years ago amid a myriad of issues from crumbling infrastructure and unsanitary conditions, to staffing shortages and the deaths of detainees. All of those issues remain as Williams announces he is leaving the position.

Jail Trust Chair Jim Couch made the announcement in a press release, thanking Williams for his service and saying he took a hard job under very challenging circumstances and contributed to improvements at the troubled jail. Couch also says the Trust will conduct a broad search to quickly identify a new administrator.

AG embezzlement charges on McIntosh County construction company

Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor filed embezzlement charges against a McIntosh County Contractor couple

The charges were filed against an Oklahoma husband and wife duo - Victor and Julie Downing.

The AG’s office says the couple is accused of 14 counts of embezzlement and one count of Pattern of Criminal Offenses. If convicted of the charges, they each face up to 72 years in prison and over $100,000 in restitution.

According to investigators, the couple - who owned V&J Steel Buildings LLC, took in nearly $117,000 dollars for projects that were either never started or never completed.

Investigators also uncovered fraud dating back to November 2020. The AG’s office is encouraging any other potential victims to come forward.

Potential victims can come forward by filing a complaint or calling the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit at 833-681-1895.

Ninnekah Public Schools goes virtual following online threat

A rural school district shifted to remote learning temporarily yesterday following a threat that surfaced online.

Late Sunday, Ninnekah Public Schools was made aware about a threat against the school by a current student that appeared on social media. The district made the decision to shut down on-campus learning for Monday.

After an investigation, police determined there was no credibility to the threat made online on Sunday. It’s unknown if the student will face any legal or disciplinary action. Students are back in the classroom today.

Bethany/Warr acres sewage spill

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has taken legal action to stop a wastewater treatment plant from leaking sewage into an Edmond creek.

The plant treats wastewater for Bethany and Warr Acres. Instead of discharging treated water, the plant was pumping raw sewage into Bluff Creek, which flows into a nearby lake. KFOR reported an equipment failure at the plant was responsible.

The DEQ’s emergency order requires the treatment plant to stop discharging sewage into the creek, but it’s unclear whether there will be further legal action.

The facility has a history of serious non-compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s rules for treating and monitoring sewage.

For now, waste from Bethany and Warr Acres will be treated at a plant in Oklahoma City. Until the issue is resolved, residents should avoid direct contact with Bluff Creek.

REAL ID deadline extended

Oklahomans will have more time to become REAL ID compliant.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it will begin enforcing the more stringent identification requirement on May 7, 2025. Previously the deadline was May 3, 2023.

Officials say the extended deadline will give states—like Oklahoma—more time to ensure residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.

It’s encouraging news for Oklahomans who have struggled with long lines and delays in trying to obtain a REAL ID.

Once the new deadline passes, travelers 18 years and older will need a REAL ID-compliant identification document to pass through the nation’s airports.

University of Tulsa new football coach

The University of Tulsa has a new football coach. The school will introduce Kevin Wilson in a press conference this afternoon.

For the past six seasons, Wilson has been the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, with this year’s team headed to the College Football Playoff and averaging nearly 500 yards and 45 points per game.

Previously, Wilson was the offensive coordinator at the University of Oklahoma, where his high-powered offense scored a then-NCAA record 716 points during the 2008 season. He left OU to become the head coach at Indiana, compiling a record of 26 wins and 47 losses over six seasons.

Wilson takes over a Golden Hurricane program that hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since 2016. He replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired by TU last week after eight seasons.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief with host Dani Ingram.

