AM NewsBrief: Dec. 16, 2022

Oklahoma lawmakers are considering taking away Gov. Kevin Stitt’s authority to negotiate gaming compacts with tribal nations on behalf of the state.

Under Stitt’s leadership, Oklahoma has had a tense relationship with tribal nations over gaming compacts.

Last month, a federal judge upheld that four gaming compacts aren’t legal and the U.S. Department of the Interior had the obligation to determine the validity of the contested agreements before allowing them to go into effect.

This has created a regulatory mess. House Charles McCall says lawmakers must ultimately take charge in gaming regulation moving forward.

"The legislature-only the legislature ultimately holds the authority. And we can grant authority to the executive branch, and we can revoke authority to the executive branch through our lawmaking process," said McCall.

It’s unclear what form a bill might take to strip Stitt’s bargaining powers for compacts. But it will likely be a topic of discussion when lawmakers reconvene in February.

OKC veteran homes project postponed

A project to provide housing to homeless veterans in Oklahoma City has been postponed.

The Oklahoman reports Kansas City-based nonprofit Veterans Community Project withdrew its application to rezone four acres of property in the Capitol View neighborhood of Oklahoma City last week. If the application had been approved, the nonprofit would have built 35 tiny homes and a community center for homeless veterans.

This follows the Citizens Advisory Committee voting to recommend the Capitol-Medical Center Improvement and Zoning Commission deny the rezoning application after Capitol View residents sent letters and a petition with more than 400 signatures opposing the project, saying it would negatively impact their property values.

Kevin McPherson, the president of the Capitol View neighborhood association, says he wants to see the project somewhere else in Oklahoma City.

LIV comes to Oklahoma

Professional golf is returning to Oklahoma in 2023. However, the LIV Tour making a stop in the state brings significant baggage.

The breakaway LIV Tour will bring star power and an economic boost to Broken Arrow in May, when Cedar Ridge Country Club hosts the tournament. And Gov. Kevin Stitt is praising the move, saying he’s glad about the surge in economic activity coming to the Tulsa area because of it.

But critics say the Saudi-backed league is simply attempting to use sports, and its vast monetary resources to repair its tarnished human rights reputation, particularly surrounding that government’s role in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Oklahoma business offers more sustainable Christmas Tree option

An Oklahoma business is promoting a more sustainable option for a Christmas tree.

The concept is relatively new—renting a live, potted Christmas Tree and then returning it after you're done. That’s the idea behind Social Greenery in Oklahoma City. Business owner Sue Ringus says when you're done with the tree it’s picked up and replanted right here in Oklahoma through OKC Beautiful.

"So they [OKC Beautiful] organize the donation of the trees. And it could be to families, neighborhood associations, it could be to non profits—anyone who thinks they could use these trees," said Ringus.

Ringus says the tree varieties they rent out are specifically chosen for their chance of success in Oklahoma after the holidays.

Having your Christmas tree live on prevents it from ending up in a landfill where it can produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Indigenous Santa at First Americans Museum this weekend

It's not too late to get that Christmas list to the North Pole. And, this Saturday, at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City you'll get your chance because Indigenous Santa will be on hand to hear from those who've been good and some who've been bad.

Indigenous Santa, also known as Ace Greenwood, is the cultural ambassador at the First Americans Museum. This is his second year as Indigenous Santa. Last year, when he received orders that he was going to be the boss from the North Pole he says he did his homework.

"I thought, 'what would an Indigenous Santa wear' there's some beadwork in the outfit, some buckskin and of course the braids."

Greenwood will be at the First Americans Museum on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. ready for all the photo ops and of course—making a list of what you want for Christmas—like getting your land back, honoring treaties or maybe just a pair of beaded earrings.

For more information about the event, visit FAMOK.org

