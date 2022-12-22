AM NewsBrief: Dec. 22, 2022

Teacher Childcare Bill

An Oklahoma lawmaker wants to create a pilot program providing childcare to children of public school employees.

Senate Bill 16 was filed by Durant Republican Sen. David Bullard, who used to be a public school teacher. The measure would take effect for the next school year and would create a two-year pilot program through the State Board of Education that would provide grants to public school districts for employee childcare.

There are a few ways districts can implement the program: they can establish an on-site, licensed childcare facility, contract with a licensed childcare facility or provide employees with stipends to cover childcare-related costs.

The pilot program would use at least three districts of varying student population sizes, and districts wanting to participate would apply to the State Board of Education. After two years, the Board will review how the pilot went and make recommendations for future iterations.

Domestic Violence Survivors Shelter

Oklahoma has one of the highest rates of domestic violence rates in the nation. Officials within the Cherokee Nation want to do something about it.

Cherokee Nation opened a new shelter that has room for six families in Stilwell, Oklahoma. The transitional shelter will provide help finding a job, mental health services and oth er needs when families have their life turned upside down by domestic violence.

Deb Proctor is with One Fire Victim Services within the Cherokee Nation. She says her office has seen a growing need for their services in Adair county, where the shelter is located.

"We currently have 797 clients across 12 of our 14 counties. In 2021, the total number of clients or victims that we had was 440. So you can see how it's grown exponentially," said Proctor.

Earlier this year, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. reauthorized the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act, which included $10 million for emergency shelters.

Holiday Air Travel

Airfares are up 43% compared to this time last year, according to the latest Consumer Price Index data released in November, but that hasn’t grounded Americans who have holiday travel plans.

AAA says more than 7 million people—14% more than last year—will fly to and from their holiday destinations.

The increase is even larger in Oklahoma, where the number of holiday flyers will be up nearly 22% from last year, according to AAA Oklahoma estimates.

Toy safety this holiday season

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is issuing a warning ahead of the holidays to make sure your toys are appropriate for a child’s age.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says toys should be large enough so that they can’t be swallowed or lodged in the windpipe. Battery operated toys need to have battery cases that are secured with screws. When checking a toy for a baby or toddler, make sure it’s unbreakable and strong enough to withstand chewing. To learn more, visit CPSC.gov.

