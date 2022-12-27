AM NewsBrief: Dec. 27, 2022

OSBI investigating inmate death

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate was found dead in the Stephens County Jail on Christmas Day.

According to the OSBI, another inmate found the inmate unresponsive and immediately began life-saving measures. However, the inmate was already dead.

The inmate was transported to the medical examiner’s office which will determine the cause and manner of death.

New scholarship for students interested in teaching in OK

High school students looking to become Oklahoma public school teachers have an opportunity to get scholarship money.

The Dr. Bob Mooneyham Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers offers one chosen student a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in education.

Qualified applicants must be graduating this school year, have at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA and a minimum of a 20 ACT or 1040 SAT score, plan to declare education as their major upon enrollment in college and plan to teach in an Oklahoma public school.

The scholarship is set against abysmal numbers of newly graduated teachers in Oklahoma. Though the number of college graduates in Oklahoma has risen by 13 percent in the last decade, the number of graduates from Oklahoma’s teacher prep programs has fallen by more than 25%.

The deadline for the current scholarship period is January 13, 2022. The winner will be announced in March. To apply, visit the OSSBA website .

COVID update

Thirty-four more COVID-19 fatalities bring Oklahoma’s Provisional Death Count to 17,383.

In its weekly update Thursday, the State Health Department reported nearly 4,800 new positive tests for the Coronavirus the week ending Dec. 17. The number of active cases has increased just under 9,500.

The agency also reported 230 COVID-19 patients in Oklahoma hospital beds including 49 in intensive care and 23 children.

OKC residents can turn their Christmas tree into free mulch

Oklahoma City residents have the option of turning their unwanted Christmas tree into mulch.

Beginning today through Jan. 15, the city will collect and mulch trees at Will Rogers Park and Wheeler Park.

Dropped off trees must be free of lights, ornaments, nails and stands.

Mulch will be available to all Oklahoma City residents free of charge until Jan. 15.

The Osage Nation to receive broadband and connectivity improvements

The Wahzhazhe Connect is a new construction project within the Osage Nation that will lay more than 200 miles of fiber optics throughout the tribal nation's service area over the next two years to improve Wi-Fi connectivity.

The project is funded by multi-million-dollar grants from the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build a fiber optic broadband network bringing faster and more reliable internet connectivity to residents and businesses throughout the tribal nation's service area.

Officials say the project will provide new jobs and training for the area as well. The work is expected be completed within the next few years.

Oklahoma City’s New Year’s Eve event is expected to draw big crowds

Oklahoma City’s New Year’s Eve event is expected to draw big crowds this weekend.

Arts Council Oklahoma City’s annual Opening Night celebration begins at 7 p.m. this Saturday with live entertainment and family friendly activities.

Organizers are expecting pre-pandemic crowds and have lined up extra volunteers.

For the past two years, the event was held in the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, but this year it will be held in several venues across the city.

The night will end with a midnight fireworks show at Bicentennial Park to ring in the new year.

