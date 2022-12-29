AM NewsBrief: Dec. 29, 2022

Will Rogers urges passengers to contact airlines directly

As Southwest Airlines continues to struggle to get back on track with thousands of passengers stranded across the country, Will Rogers World Airport says the airline is the only one who can address issues with flights.

The airport says they have received numerous calls from Southwest passengers trying to find a flight or track down their checked bags. Officials at Will Rogers remind travelers that they need to contact the airline directly.

According to FlightAware.com, Southwest Airlines has canceled another 2,300 flights across the country today.

Bowl games

The Sooners are used to competing for football national titles this time of year. But this year, OU faces Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl this afternoon. Here's more on the game and how the state’s schools are faring in the college football postseason.

The Seminoles against the Sooners in the Cheez-It Bowl, after OU’s 6-6 regular season, may not seem significant. But consider the two teams’ history. OU is 6-1 against FSU, only losing to them in 1965. One of those six wins for OU was to take the National Championship in the 2000 season.

As for Oklahoma’s other major schools, Tulsa did not qualify for a bowl game, and Oklahoma State lost to Wisconsin 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

OKC residents urged to not call 911 for illegal fireworks

Oklahoma City is asking residents to avoid calling 911 on New Year’s Eve regarding illegal fireworks.

Officials say complaints about fireworks tend to tie up 911 phone lines, leaving them unavailable for emergencies.

The City of OKC says residents are advised to contact 911 if someone is injured by a firework or if fireworks start a fire.

If residents know the address of the people launching fireworks, they can report it at okc.gov/action, use the city’s mobile app: OKC Connect or text 405-252-1053.

City officials say those who violate the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a $500 fine, confiscation of fireworks and a possible jail sentence.

Oklahoma Poet Laureate

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is naming a new State Poet Laureate.

Jay Snider is a poet from Cyrill, Oklahoma who writes about the American West and the cowboy way of life. Snider’s been featured at cowboy poetry gatherings across the country and was recognized in 2008 as the Cowboy Poet of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists.

Here he is performing his poem, ‘Pearly Gates.’

“Ya see, I’m not accustomed to gates so grand ‘round our ranch. We merely make do. They’re not real neat or fancy-made, most got a broken rail or two. So I wonder, when I make it there to that gate so grand and fine, will the good lord let me ride on through or send me ‘round to one like mine?”

Oklahoma’s poet laureates perform all over the state, and organizations and schools can get funding from the Oklahoma Arts Council to bring Snider to their communities.

Free guided hikes at Oklahoma State Parks to kick off the new year

Oklahoma State Parks will offer free guided hikes and parking at several state parks on New Year’s Day as part of the "State Parks First Day Hikes" initiative that takes place nationwide to promote outdoor recreation.

Staff and volunteers will lead hikes on New Year’s Day at 16 Oklahoma state parks.

Tourism & Recreation Department Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt says the special day program is a great way to explore Oklahoma’s state parks and that the agency is looking forward to seeing hikers from all over the state.

More information about the hikes, locations and times can be found here.

