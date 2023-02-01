AM NewsBrief: Feb. 1, 2023

Drummond drops GEER lawsuit

Last year, an investigation revealed millions in federal funds intended for Oklahoma students and their families were distributed by a Florida tech company with little oversight. The previous state attorney general sued the company, but Oklahoma’s new AG says state actors are ultimately responsible.

The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, or GEER, was a federal program giving states millions of dollars to help students’ families recover from the pandemic by aiding with educational expenses. Oklahoma gave Florida-based company ClassWallet a no-bid contract to administer the program.

But an investigation released in May by Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier found the funds went to all kinds of things: Christmas trees, smart watches, nearly 550 TVs… And even though Education Secretary and now State Superintendent Ryan Walters gave blanket approval for the purchases, former state Attorney General John O’Connor filed suit against ClassWallet in August.

Now-Attorney General Gentner Drummond says he’s dropping that suit and instead turning his office’s focus to holding state officials accountable, saying, “It is clear that a number of state actors and other individuals are ultimately responsible.”

Legislation session preview - Tax Cuts

Tax cuts are a major goal for Oklahoma Republicans. With a supermajority in both chambers of the legislature, they’re likely to be a focus for lawmakers.

Oklahoma has a record savings account right now: almost 3 billion dollars.

That means, Republicans are likely to explore many different ways to use that money. Last year, there was disagreement within the GOP on how best to do it.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has touted a cut to the state’s grocery tax, while House Republicans pushed for one-time rebate checks toward the end of 2022.

Regardless of what comes to be, the nuts and bolts of tax cuts and general spending will mostly play out during budget negotiations – a process that’s largely secretive as leaders in the House, Senate and Governor’s Office craft a budget behind closed doors.

IHS Diabetes Funding

Indian Health Services will receive nearly $140 million dollars from the federal government to support diabetes prevention programs throughout the country. Tribal nations in Oklahoma will be big beneficiaries.

The Indian Health Service began its special diabetes program in 1997 after research determined American Indians and Alaska Natives were more likely to develop the disease than non-Natives. IHS says since implementing the program, diabetes-related kidney disease rates have been cut in half.

Twenty-six tribal nations and health care centers dedicated to caring for American Indians will receive funding – including the Northeast Tribal Health System and the Indian Health Care Resource Center of Tulsa.

Three of the largest tribal nations in the state, the Cherokee Nation, Choctaw Nation and the Muscogee Nation, will receive nearly $12 million dollars

IHS awards were given to 302 tribal nations in 35 states.

