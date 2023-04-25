AM NewsBrief: April 25, 2023

1 Person Dead In Shooting At Rose State College In Midwest City

There was a shooting on a college campus just outside Oklahoma City on Monday. One person is dead, and the shooter was taken into custody.

Midwest City Police Department responded to the shooting at Rose State College. As of Monday evening, few details had been released, but police say there was one shooter, one victim, and that the two seem to have known each other.

"It appears this is some type of related — domestic-related — incident," said Chief Sid Porter.

Rose State announced all classes were canceled through the end of Tuesday, and that the administration is working to coordinate counseling services for those who might need them.

Monday night, Midwest City Police identified the suspect in the shooting as 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette.

Another Inmate Dies At The Oklahoma County Jail

Another Oklahoma County Jail inmate has died.

Early Monday morning, 40-year-old Amber Owens died after authorities say she was already at the hospital being monitored when she fell and died from her injuries. She was scheduled to be released on a medical own recognizance bond once deemed medically fit for transport. She had been in the detention center since March on multiple charges including assault and battery upon a medical provider.

Two other inmates, Courtenay Doyle and Frank Ramirez, both aged 37, died last week. Doyle was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday morning and Ramirez was found in distress in his cell on Saturday evening. Both were transferred to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Six Oklahoma County Jail inmates have died this year.

Widespread Rain Welcome in Drought-Stricken Oklahoma

Oklahoma is expected to receive widespread rain over the next few days, and the rain could put a significant dent in drought.

Conditions across the northwestern half of Oklahoma have been getting drier with extreme to exceptional drought taking its toll.

Much of western Oklahoma hasn’t seen a quarter inch of rain in over two months, and parts of the panhandle haven't seen even a tenth of an inch in over 100 days, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.

But that could be coming to an end as much needed rain is expected across Oklahoma.

State Climatologist Gary McManus says that this system is “shaping up to be a drought-quencher, if not a drought-ender, for some parts of the state.”

McManus says flooding will be a concern over the next few days because the ground is so hard due to a lack of moisture. It could take some time for the rain to start soaking in.

He says storms could produce up to 3 inches of rainfall within just a couple of hours. No major severe weather outbreaks are expected.

Families Are Sacred Summit Held In Tulsa

Oklahoma has one of the highest domestic violence rates in the country. The Cherokee Nation has assembled law enforcement, healthcare workers and other first responders to work toward solutions.

National statistics show acts of domestic violence occur every 15 seconds in the US. And the issue disproportionately affects Indigenous people. Four in five American Indians – both women and men – have experienced violence in their lifetime.

The Families Are Sacred Summit last week in Tulsa was designed to bring together organizations that can provide wrap-around services like job training, financial literacy courses, housing resources and health care all in an effort to prevent domestic violence.

Cherokee Nation is partnering with Oklahoma State University to help victims of domestic violence by offering them culturally appropriate care and telemedicine for counseling.

Last year, the Cherokee Nation opened a shelter for those experiencing domestic violence in Stilwell.

_________________

