AM NewsBrief: May 15, 2023

911 System Update Bill

A bill that would update Oklahoma’s 911 system for the first time since 1975 is headed to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office.

Republican State Rep. Jim Grego’s House Bill 1590 passed its fourth reading late last week.

The bill requires the state’s 911 system to undergo infrastructural upgrades to improve dispatch centers’ accuracy and to reduce delays. The bill also requires emergency telecommunicators to receive CPR training.

The bill is called the Haiden Fleming Memorial Act, named for an Oklahoma man who died from a cardiac incident in Peggs in 2021. 911 was called but dispatch struggled to locate where he lived. He died before the ambulance arrived.

OU Retiring COVID-19 Plan

After three years, the University of Oklahoma is retiring its COVID-19 response plans.

The University issued a statement Friday saying the decision was made in response to the expiration of the federal Public Health Emergency declared for COVID-19.

Established in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, OU’s Response Plan included resources such as the Healthy Together App and the online COVID-19 Screening and Reporting Tool.

In the email, the university encouraged employees to view resources regarding COVID-19 related health insurance benefits, protocols for returning to work after testing positive, vaccine policies, and masking requirements in clinical settings.

Man Writes Bogus Check To Buy Cows

A Guymon man is accused of writing a bogus check to buy more than one hundred cows and resell them.

Truth Allen Stephens was arrested earlier this month for allegedly writing a false check for nearly $200,000 to buy nearly 140 cows and 50 newborn calves from an Okmulgee rancher.

Stephens then allegedly transported the cattle to western Oklahoma to sell them.

Officials with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association say the Okmulgee rancher tried to contact Stephens after they discovered the check was invalid but Stephens avoided the rancher.

Authorities also accuse Stephens of buying additional sets of cattle, horses, ranching equipment, and a semi-truck with the same set of checks from a closed checking account.

Special rangers with the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association continue to investigate and advise cattle sellers to refrain from accepting personal checks.

XFL Championship

Bob Stoops has won another championship. The former OU football coach led the Arlington Renegades to the XLF title on Saturday, beating the D.C. Defenders by a score of 35 to 26 in the championship game.

Stoops says he's proud of the team.

"If you're gonna do something, you wanna win and you wanna be the champion at it. Fortunately, we did what we needed to do here in the last few weeks to get that done."

The 62-year-old last won it all at the college level, with the Sooners during the 2000 season.

This was the first season of the third iteration of the X-F-L, following a failed venture in 2001 and a COVID-shortened season in 2020.

