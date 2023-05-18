AM NewsBrief: May 18, 2023

Oklahoman Convicted For January 6 Insurrection

Another Oklahoman has been convicted for his actions during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Anthony Alfred Griffith is an electrician from the Muskogee area who participated in the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Griffith was found guilty of four misdemeanors related to disrupting government business and trespassing.

He stormed the Capitol with his former employee Jerry Ryals, who pleaded guilty last year to charges for his actions that day and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

Griffith is one of at least 11 Oklahomans and more than 1,000 people charged with crimes related to the insurrection.

Stitt Vetoes Crime Bill

Gov. Kevin Stitt vetoed a bill that would expand the list of 85% crimes in the state’s criminal code.

Republican Representative Rande Worthen’s House Bill 1612 passed its fourth reading last week but was vetoed by Gov.Stitt on Tuesday.

The bill would have added the crime of shooting into a dwelling or a building used for public or business purposes to the list of 85% crimes, which are crimes that require the convicted person to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being eligible for parole. Other crimes on this list range from first degree murder to human trafficking.

In his veto message, Stitt wrote that while he is in favor of reforming the felony classification system, this bill is simply attempting to piecemeal together the state’s criminal code.

Oklahoma County Considering Vacant Hospital For Jail Health Unit

A vacant hospital could be the new mental health facility for the beleaguered Oklahoma County Jail.

The Oklahoman reports the county is considering buying and renovating the vacant hospital at SW 59th and Penn.

The newspaper reported that the facility would need several upgrades and repairs before it could house inmates. It’s estimated the county would spend up to nearly $26 million to acquire and renovate the property.

The facility was last used by SSM Health St. Anthony as a psychiatric hospital.

Officials say a proposal to evaluate the property will be submitted to Oklahoma County's policy and governance committee soon.

'Killers of the Flower Moon' At Cannes

Killers of the Flower Moon is a bestselling book about the 1920s era murders of Osage people. It’s now being turned into a movie set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in Southern France. OPMX's Allison Herrera has been talking with Osage citizens about how they feel in the spotlight.

"It's Oklahoma's dirty little secret," said Osage citizen Margaret Sisk.

Growing up, Sisk was told by her dad and others that you just didn't talk about what happened to Osage people during the Reign of Terror.

But, with a new movie about to hit the world stage, Sisk thinks it's time everyone knows .

"It's part of history that needed to be told because it's not in Oklahoma history," said Sisk.

Killers of the Flower Moon examines the story of the 1920s Osage murders after oil was discovered on their land. White people flocked to Osage County to get wealth for themselves. And dozens of Osages were murdered in a plot to obtain money and headrights.

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says he was concerned about how Osages would be depicted in the movie.

"We're used to Hollywood stereotypes and not being accurate to our language, our culture…and so that was always a concern," said Standing Bear.

The film premieres at Cannes on Saturday and will be in wide release this fall.

OU Men's Golf Team Moves To NCAA Championship

The OU men’s golf program is heading to the NCAA Championship.

The Oklahoman reports the Sooners advanced out of the Norman Regional on Wednesday, placing second with a three-round total of 25-under 839 and three strokes behind Alabama.

The championship begins May 26 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Oklahoma has won two national championships in 1989 and 2017, and finished runner-up in 2021.

