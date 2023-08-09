AM NewsBrief: Aug. 9, 2023

Bomb Threats Reported Across Oklahoma

Bomb threats were reported all over Oklahoma (Tuesday) this morning and afternoon, affecting a banking chain and a military base.

Two threats were called in around Lawton and another to Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City. The first two happened Tuesday morning in southwest Lawton, where the Fort Sill bomb squad responded. One of those threats led to a statewide evacuation of all Liberty National Bank branches.

The call to Liberty didn’t specify a location, so each was evacuated. A police investigation there did not discover any explosive devices.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office sent a bomb squad to assist Tinker with the threat there. Authorities closed one gate and impacted buildings were evacuated, including nearby Boeing, as a precaution.

Tinker officials wrote on social media that a suspicious package was discovered during a routine inspection leading up to the evacuation.

After 5 p.m., Tinker announced the suspicious package was released to Oklahoma County and the gate had resumed normal operations.

Tulsa Voters Approve Bond Package, Chickasha Gets New Water Plant

Thousands of Oklahoma voters in 14 counties cast ballots in a number of elections to determine the future of school bonds, municipal propositions and more.

Tulsa voters overwhelmingly approved hundreds of millions of dollars for capital improvements and maintenance in the city.

All three bond propositions on the ballot totaling $814 million and an extension of a temporary sales tax were passed with over 60% of the vote.

In Chickasha, voters approved a half-cent sales tax bump to pay for a new water treatment plant with nearly 94% of voters were for the proposition. The alternative was hiking water rates by 82%.

The current plant, which was completed in the 1970s, is operating under consent orders from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.

The city estimates a new plant will cost $74 million. Much of that will be covered by the sales tax voters approved on Tuesday.

AG Rejects Lawmaker's Request To Reprocess Death Row Inmate's DNA

Attorney General Gentner Drummond rejected an Oklahoma lawmaker’s request to reprocess a death row inmate’s DNA.

Last week, Republican Representative Justin Humphrey requested AG Drummond reprocess the DNA of death row inmate Anthony Sanchez. Humphrey said he has personally reviewed Sanchez’s case and believes the DNA processing may have been inaccurate.

An investigator hired by anti-capital punishment group Death Penalty Action found the DNA might have been contaminated. However, AG Drummond said the DNA has already been reprocessed and the results overwhelmingly support Sanchez’s guilt.

Sanchez was sentenced to death in 2006 for the 1996 rape and murder of 21-year-old Juli Busken. He has since claimed his late father committed the crime and said he will skip his clemency hearing. He is scheduled to be executed on Sept. 21.

Oklahoma City Good Place For Young Professionals, According To Study

A new Forbes study says the Oklahoma City metro is the second-best place in the country for young professionals.

The study found that OKC’s average rent is the ninth-lowest among metro areas and home prices were well below the national average of $400,000.

The report noted that Oklahoma City is home to many industries including healthcare, business services and telecommunication. Des Moines, Iowa, was No.1 on the list.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.