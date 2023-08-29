AM NewsBrief: Aug. 29, 2023

Investigation Continues Following Shooting At Choctaw Football Game

The investigation into a shooting that left one dead and others injured at an Oklahoma high school football game continues.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff says an off-duty Del City police officer working security at Friday’s Choctaw versus Del City High School football game shot one of the injured, a 42-year-old man, after perceiving a threat.

That man is being treated in a hospital for his injuries. The officer is on paid leave pending an investigation.

Family members have identified the 16-year-old who was killed when gunfire erupted at the game. Cordae Carter was a student at Midwest City High School.

Two others were wounded. No arrests have been made in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging people to send photos or videos they shot during and after the shooting to the police department.

Residents Voice Concern Over Potential Site For New Oklahoma County Jail

Some Northeast OKC residents are unhappy with the potential donation of a parcel of land in the area for the new Oklahoma County jail.

The land, owned by Bergen Real Estate LLC, was offered to the county as a cost-free option for the city to replace its troubled county jail.

Rev. Major Jemison is a senior pastor for St. John Missionary Baptist in Oklahoma City. His church could be less than three miles down the street from the jail.

He told The Oklahoman the land at the corner of N Kelley Ave. and Britton Road is not an appropriate place for the jail because of its close proximity to Harding Charter Preparatory High School. Other residents said they would like to see homes built there instead.

The Bergen property is just one of an additional seven added to the list of potential locations, bringing the total to 13 locations the Citizens Bond Oversight Advisory Board and the jail's architect are considering as potential places for the new county jail.

Opioid Abatement Grants

The state has been awarded almost a billion dollars to counteract the impact from the opioid epidemic via litigation against drug companies. Some of that money will be awarded to communities via grants soon.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond says the Oklahoma Opioid Abatement Board will begin awarding $23 million to eligible groups. Those can include Oklahoma counties, public school districts and more. The eligible groups will have to apply for consideration.

This is the first time the board will distribute funds. The board has nine-members, including the AG, who award grants using opioid lawsuit settlement funds. Drummond says the money will help counteract the opioid crisis by creating treatment and recovery programs, opioid education and prevention efforts, and other ways too.

The total number of awarded grants and amounts recipients will get, will be determined later.

Oklahoma National Guard In Louisiana To Battle Wildfires

Oklahoma National Guard members are in Louisiana this week to help battle wildfires there.

Gov. Kevin Stitt authorized the deployment after the Louisiana Department of Emergency Management requested support.

Wildfires developed in three areas north of Baton Rouge.

Five crew members and a Chinook helicopter are involved in the mission.

Study Ranks Oklahoma Near Bottom For Women's Equality

A recent study ranks Oklahoma as the 10th worst state for women's equality.

The WalletHub study assessed workplace, education and health, and political empowerment metrics.

Key findings reveal that women in Oklahoma earn nearly 23% less than men and face an unemployment rate 80% higher.

Politically, women make up only 20% of Oklahoma's legislators, putting the state at 44th nationally for female representation in the legislature.

Despite the disparities, the study found college-educated women in Oklahoma are outpacing men in advanced degrees by 45%.

