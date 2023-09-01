AM NewsBrief: Sept. 1, 2023

Oklahoma County Declines Land Offer For New Jail

Oklahoma County has declined a free offer of nearly 80 acres near Britton Rd. and Kelley Ave. for the new Oklahoma County Jail.

The land was turned down due to concerns about proximity to schools and neighborhoods.

While the search for a new jail site continues, six locations are under consideration, including two near Will Rogers World Airport and one at I-40 and Douglas Blvd.

County commissioners aim to make a decision later this month, with the matter to be discussed further on Sept. 26.

Federal Grants Awarded To Oklahoma For Opioid Crisis

The U.S. Department of Health announced over $2.6 million in awards on Thursday to support Oklahoma’s response to fentanyl and other opioid overdose risks in rural communities.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, 300 people died from fentanyl overdoses in 2022, which is a 538% increase from 47 deaths in 2019. People in rural communities with opioid addictions experience increased barriers in accessing treatment and mental health services.

The federal funding breaks down like this: $1 million to establish treatment sites, $1.2 million to help communities distribute opioid overdose reversal medications, and around $500,000 to help prevent, treat and care for infants exposed to opioids.

These awards align with the Biden-Harris administration’s 2022 Unity Agenda, which includes commitments to address opioid overdoses in the U.S.

Tulsa Public Schools Elementary School Cancels Class Amid Police Investigation

A Tulsa Public Schools elementary school cancelled classes Thursday while police conducted an investigation.

Tulsa Public Schools notified parents in the morning that Disney Elementary was closed “out of an abundance of caution.” Later, TPS said the police response was prompted by a custodian who discovered unidentified materials outside of the school. By mid-morning the Tulsa Police Department determined there was no credible threat.

The suspicious items in question, including a number of yellow plastic canisters that apparently had been the subject of some circulated photos, were found to be misplaced construction materials.

The closure is the first related to a string of bomb threats that have been plaguing the district. Those bomb threats are linked to a social media post from a far-right group.

The post was shared by State Superintendent Ryan Walters just after the first bomb threat last week.

Neither TPD nor TPS responded immediately to a request for comment on how anxiety around the bomb threats is related to the closure of Disney Elementary.

Cherokee Nation To Grow Filmmaking Operations

Cherokee Nation is growing its filmmaking operation. Cherokee Film, announced as a new company by the Cherokee Nation Businesses, aims to better represent the tribe’s efforts to become a film and media production hub.

The Cherokee Nation has announced an expansion and reorganization of its filmmaking operation. The Cherokee Nation Businesses have announced the rebranding of their filmmaking, storytelling and content creation collective as Cherokee Film.

Cherokee Film will provide an outlet for tribal filmmakers to remove barriers surrounding Indigenous film and production. Cherokee Nation businesses are aiding in the growth and future of television and film production in Oklahoma, while allowing tribal members to take part in it.

Nation leaders expect economic growth with the announcement. The entity will have more than 30 full time employees.

Hoping to diversify the stories of mainstream media, Cherokee Film leaders say the operation is driven to create a lasting and more inclusive ecosystem for generations to come.

*Our next AM NewsBrief will be on Tuesday, Sept. 5. From all of us at KGOU, have a safe and happy Labor Day weekend.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.