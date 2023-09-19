AM NewsBrief: Sept. 19, 2023

Former Tulsa Public Schools Administrator Charged With Felony Wire Fraud Conspiracy

The former Tulsa Public School’s administrator at the center of an embezzlement case that surfaced last year was charged on Monday.

Devin Fletcher, Tulsa Public School’s former Chief Learning and Talent Officer, was charged with felony wire fraud conspiracy on Monday.

The charge claims Fletcher along with an unnamed co-conspirator used fraudulent invoices for non-existent consulting services to defraud the school district of at least $600,000.

Fletcher resigned after TPS self-reported the matter in June 2022.

The embezzlement has drawn attention from state officials, including Governor Kevin Stitt, who ordered an audit of the school district, and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who has used the case as justification for threatening the district’s accreditation level.

State Agency Directors Get A Pay Raise

State agency directors got big pay raises during the last fiscal year. Oklahoma journalism non-profit Non-Doc reported a breakdown of the raises.

Department of Corrections executive director Steven Harpe and Commissioner of Health Keith Reed both got $90,000 pay hikes. Five others got increases of at least $40,000 per year. All told, 49 directors got raises.

The Non-Doc story notes the average salary in Oklahoma is just under $40,000 dollars.

Gov. Kevin Stitt is touting the increases as a way to attract talent and become a top-10 state. But, in the story, Tony DeSha with the Oklahoma Public Employees Association says he would like to see more investment — not in agency leaders — but for frontline workers and mid-level staff.

Shawnee VA Clinic Reopens

A veterans clinic in Shawnee has reopened after damage from a tornado earlier this year.

The VA clinic reopened Monday after an EF-2 tornado on April 19 forced the facility to close.

It was uncertain whether the clinic would reopen, but after five months of restoration the clinic is welcoming back veterans.

Officials say the rebuild has added new services including telehealth for vision and hearing and physical therapy.

Renowned Oklahoma Trombone Player Dies

A trombone legend that has influenced Oklahoma’s music scene has died.

Irvin Wagner died Friday of cancer.

Wager was known for his unique act of playing the trombone and spoons simultaneously.

Over his 75-year career, Wagner played for audiences including the pope, four U.S. presidents and millions on television. He taught at the University of Oklahoma for over 50 years, and was a foundational figure in Oklahoma's musical landscape.

Wagner was 86.

______________

Listeners like you provide essential funding for KGOU’s news reports, available in podcasts, online and on the air. Information on how to contribute is at KGOU.org.