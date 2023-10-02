AM NewsBrief: Oct. 2, 2023

Tulsa's Third Excavation of Oaklawn Concludes

Tulsa’s third excavation for victims of the 1921 Race Massacre has wrapped up.

At a news conference Friday, archeologist Dr. Kary Stackelbeck and anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield updated the media on what their teams have found at the historic Oaklawn Cemetery.

Stackelbeck says the field work has returned results.

“We have uncovered and delineated and mapped in 59 additional graves, all but two of which were previously unmarked," said Stackelbeck.

Seven sets of remains have been exhumed from the gravesites. The final set was exhumed shortly after the news conference.

Stubblefield says those remains will be examined closely.

“Each individual that goes through our—my lab, the forensic lab, we sample for DNA and we submit those samples to our colleagues at Intermountain Forensics," said Stubblefield.

Stubblefield is confident the research area is in line with Clyde Eddy’s eye-witness account.

She also said examining some remains has been difficult.

“Preservation is different in the Clyde Eddy area. The bones are much more fragile," she said. "We were able to obtain much less information from direct examination. It will require DNA analysis and maybe a little hope and a lot of prayer.”

Brenda Nails-Alford, a descendant of the original Greenwood residents, was also in attendance and thanked the crew and the city for their efforts.

Battery Recycling Facility Coming To Bartlesville

A new economic development project is coming to Bartlesville. The battery recycling company Blue Whale Materials plans to establish a lithium battery recycling facility at Bartlesville Industrial Park.

Gov. Kevin Stitt, alongside Blue Whale’s CEO Robert Kang, announced the new economic development project on Thursday calling it a critical matter of national security in the U.S.

The project comes at a time when the U.S. is seeking a domestic supply chain for materials used to make rechargeable batteries. According to Blue Whale, the demand for cobalt and other materials could increase 67% in the next four years.

As, the U.S. moves away from fossil fuels and transitions into a green energy economy, Kang says battery recycling facilities will be necessary for batteries that will come offline in the next 5 to 7 years.

“The amounts of batteries that will come offline are astronomical. I really don't think we can fully realistically comprehend how many batteries will be coming and the need for recycling.”

Oklahoma competed with Texas for this project. Kang says it was a no-brainer to develop a facility here due to low energy costs.

OKC Animal Shelter Waives Fees

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving all dog adoption fees to help with overcapacity.

The OKC Animal Shelter houses nearly 430 dogs. That means the shelter is at 144% capacity. Of that number, just over 140 dogs are eligible for adoption.

In the last week, the shelter took in 231 animals. That’s according to Oklahoma City Animal Welfare Superintendent John Gary. In a press release, Gary says the shelter desperately needs people to help these animals.

The shelter doesn’t just offer adoption but also flash fostering. That option will allow anyone to check a dog out from the shelter for a few days. This could be a good option for people who want to help the shelter, but aren’t sure if they can handle a long-term commitment.

Sooners Move Up In AP Poll Ahead Of Red River Rivalry

The University of Oklahoma football team jumped two spots in the Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Iowa State, moving up to No. 12. The Sooners beat Iowa State 50-20 on Saturday night. So far this season, OU remains undefeated.

For the Red River Rivalry, OU will face No. 3 Texas, who also remains undefeated this season, after their 40-14 win over the University of Kansas. The two rivals are the only Big 12 teams remaining in the AP Top 25.

The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet in Dallas on Saturday at 11 a.m.

