AM NewsBrief: Oct. 9, 2023

This spring, despite national outrage, lawmakers failed to pass a bill prohibiting corporal punishment on students with disabilities. At a legislative interim study Thursday, lawmakers questioned experts on the impacts of corporal punishment.

Experts talked about corporal punishment’s lack of long-term effectiveness or direction on how the child SHOULD appropriately respond, its legal risks, and potential harms, like increased aggression, and withdrawal.

In addition to the experts, lawmakers also heard from the mother of an elementary student with autism who was administered corporal punishment in a rural district. Jessica Gilliam says her son listened in terror while another child ahead of him was paddled.

"The child fell to the ground upon the first strike. He begged and screamed not to be hit again. This went on and on," said Gilliam. "The former principal told him it would be even harder upon the next strike, the longer it took him to stand up. He was struck twice and urinated on himself. He was struck two more times. My child began to cry when he heard the other child being beaten," she said.

Lawmakers in favor of corporal punishment released a statement afterward, calling the study one-sided and against God’s Biblical instructions on how to raise a child.

Oklahoma Judge Upholds Gender-Affirming Ban On Minors, ACLU To Appeal

Oklahoma’s ban on gender-affirming care will be allowed to go into effect after a Tulsa federal judge ruled the ACLU’s challenge to SB 613 would likely fail.

The new law, banning things like puberty blockers and hormone therapy, was upheld by a Tulsa federal judge, who wrote in his opinion the ban is rationally related to the state's interests.

Judge John F. Heil III also rejected an equal protection claim in the suit, which included five Oklahoma families with trans youth.

The ACLU says the law is discriminatory because it relies on sex to determine who can access medical care. Heil says the use of terms like “sex’ and “gender” in the ban is not intended to discriminate, but to reflect the nature of the procedure.

Gov. Kevin Stitt responded to the news by saying, quote, “he was pleased with the court's decision to uphold Oklahoma's common sense law protecting children from dangerous, permanent sex change surgeries.” The ACLU plans to appeal the decision which it says is, quote, a “devastating result.”

Land For New Oklahoma County Jail Under Review

Oklahoma County Commissioners are considering the land for a new jail.

According to The Oklahoman, city and county officials will meet today to discuss the suitability of a 192-acre piece of property north of Will Rogers Airport to replace the long-troubled Oklahoma County jail.

One discussion could center around using a smaller portion of the land to avoid an environmental review.

In late 2021, Oklahoma County began the process to replace its existing jail plagued with inmate deaths and public safety issues since it opened in 1991.



Indigenous People's Day Celebrations Around The State

Native people all over the state will take time today to honor Oklahoma's first people on this Indigenous People's Day.

Seven years ago, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum declared that the second Monday in October would be set aside to honor Indigenous people in the city. This year, there will be a parade at Dreamkeepers Park featuring Reservation Dogs creator Sterlin Harjo, dancing and cultural exhibitions as well as a Q&A featuring Osage Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear about the upcoming movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

In Oklahoma City, Mayor David Holt, who is Osage, will be on hand to host festivities at the First Americans Museum. There will be a stickball game, performances, panel discussions and more.

Oklahoma is one of 16 states that have a day to honor Native Americans.

