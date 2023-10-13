AM NewsBrief: Oct. 13, 2023

Oklahoma ACT Scores

The ACT exam is taken by high schoolers, often with the aim of scoring high enough to get into a college or university. But according to new data, ACT scores in Oklahoma have dropped to their lowest in the past 20 years.

Twenty years ago, Oklahoma held an average composite score of 20.5 out of 36. Ten years later, it had risen slightly to 20.8. The year before the pandemic, it slid down to 18.9. This year, it sits at 17.8.

Though Oklahoma’s downward trend is steeper, scores have also steadily dropped nationwide. The national average is around 2 points higher than Oklahoma’s.

The ACT College Readiness Benchmarks also look bleak nationally, but especially in Oklahoma. These are the minimum scores the ACT organization says will give students a high probability of success during their first year of college. Only 10% of Oklahoma test-takers meet benchmarks in all four subject areas. The average nationwide is just over double that.

The ACT organization released a statement Tuesday, saying, “The hard truth is that we are not doing enough to ensure that graduates are truly ready for postsecondary success in college and career. These systemic problems require sustained action and support at the policy level.”

Farm Bill Deadline Has Passed, What It Means For Oklahoma

Despite lawmakers missing the Farm Bill’s deadline at the end of September, Oklahoma farmers aren’t seeing many changes to major agriculture programs yet.

The Farm Bill is still very much in flux.

Amy Hagerman is an agriculture and food policy OSU extension specialist. She says not knowing what’s going to happen with the farm bill can be a little scary for producers.

“Really, where we get in times of uncertainty is what are these programs going to look like once the new Farm Bill is in place?," said Hagerman.

She says most agriculture programs will continue normally up to the bill’s new deadline at the end of this year. But there should be enough funding until then and many programs like crop insurance don’t expire.

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Announces Lower Electricity Bills

OG&E customers will soon start seeing lower electricity bills.

In an email to customers, the utility company says they are reducing the fuel charge on each customer’s monthly bill.

The average residential customer will start seeing a reduction of $20.97 on their December bill as a result of natural gas prices dropping in 2023.

According to OG&E, the cost of fuel makes up about 30% of a customer’s bill.

Smoking Prevalence Decreasing In Oklahoma

The percentage of adults who smoke in Oklahoma is declining.

The number of adults who smoke in Oklahoma decreased from about 26% in 2011 to less than 16% last year. But that’s still above the national average, meaning the State Department of Health’s work isn’t over yet.

The department hopes to continue providing resources like community-based grants and educational programming at schools to get Oklahoma’s smoking prevalence under 15% by 2027. Smoking and secondhand smoke cause chronic conditions like coronary heart disease, lung cancer and type 2 diabetes.

Oklahomans wanting to quit can visit OKhelpline.com to explore free services and resources.

