AM NewsBrief: Nov. 2, 2023

Drought Insurance Payments

In the past 21 years, over $2 billion in drought payments went to Oklahoma farmers. That’s according to a new study from the Environmental Working Group focused on the top weather-related causes of loss for farmers. Researchers say as climate change progresses, the number of insurance payments will increase.

Drought was the priciest cause of loss in the study.

Almost three-fourths of all drought payouts went to ten states, including Oklahoma which ranked ninth in drought payments and fourth in freeze payments.

Anne Schechinger is an agricultural economist and the group’s Midwest director. She says insurance costs from weather tied to climate change have been increasing.

“So it's just really important for farmers to be adapting to climate change, doing things to make their farms more resilient, to kind of reduce the cost to both farmers and taxpayers of this program going forward," Schechinger said.

Extreme weather has also led to more government assistance. USDA is offering about $3 billion to producers who weathered natural disasters in 2022 in its latest round of financial assistance through the Emergency Relief Program.



Dewey School Plans

Oklahoma City officials are considering buying the former Dewey Elementary School building.

The plan would be to demolish the building and make a park for the Capitol View area in northeast Oklahoma City.

Dewey Elementary School closed in 2006, and then served as a district administration building.

The building has been vacant since 2015.

Oklahoma City Public Schools board members approved the sale despite worries about the price tag.

The property will cost the city around $350,000.

City council is expected to vote on the property on Nov. 7.

New Law On EV Charging Stations

Oklahoma's new law on electric vehicle charging stations is gaining praise as a model for other states.

The new law prevents power companies from raising utility bills to fund EV charging stations they own and operate.

Advocates see it as a fair approach that opens up the market for businesses to invest in EV infrastructure, potentially leading to a more extensive EV charging network across the state.

The law went into effect Nov. 1.

Native American Heritage Month

November is Native American Heritage Month.

President George H. W. Bush declared November National Native American Heritage Month in 1990. Today, the number of states and cities that celebrate First Peoples has grown -- especially in Oklahoma.

During the month, Oklahomans wanting to honor and learn more about Indigenous people can attend a number of events including Will Rogers Day in Claremore, the Choctaw pow wow in Durant, a screening of a documentary about the Chilocco Indian Boarding school at the Del City library and Skasdi Con, an Indigenous comic con in its second year in the Cherokee Nation which will feature Cosplay, panels and more.

So what are you waiting for? Skoden!

