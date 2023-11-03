AM NewsBrief: Nov. 3, 2023

Wewoka Arrests

Law enforcement arrested six people in Wewoka Thursday in connection with a recent series of violent incidents.

District Attorney Erik Johnson said along with the arrests four handguns were also seized.

Police say the violence was related to two gangs retaliating against each other.

Residents and business owners have criticized law enforcement on social media saying there has been lack of transparency regarding the investigations. Johnson addressed those concerns at yesterday’s press conference.

"From my perspective and in my position as district attorney, I’ve tried to keep the community informed while at the same time protecting our officers that are on the ground,"said Johnson.

Johnson said Thursday’s arrests will reduce the level of violence in Wewoka. He anticipates additional arrests will be made in the coming weeks.

Tulsa Mayor Partnering With Tribal Nations

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum in a speech Thursday expressed his hopes about partnering with tribal leaders in the midst of ongoing litigation against his city.

At his State of the City address, Bynum said it’s his dream for the city and the Osage, Muscogee and Cherokee nations to find a framework for governing.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that the land Tulsa sits on still belongs to these tribes. However, Bynum put the onus to work together on the tribes.

He argued the city would otherwise have to send every ordinance that comes before council to the tribes to co-sign.

"The easy way to work through all of that is just for the tribes to recognize Tulsa the same way the state of Oklahoma does<' said Bynum.

The mayor said the tribes would reserve the power to preempt the city, just like the state can.

Bynum's statements come during ongoing litigation in Hooper vs. City of Tulsa, which argues the city cannot collect traffic ticket revenue from indigenous people. He claimed this litigation will be irrelevant if the city and tribes can establish a framework of governance.

Bynum’s remarks come after years of litigation from the state challenging aspects of the Supreme Court’s decision. In a statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said he was encouraged by Bynum’s words.

Researchers Studying If Bats Can Reduce Need For Pesticides

Halloween is over but it’s about to get spookier at the Noble Research Institute in Ardmore.

Researchers installed nine bat houses in pecan orchards in southern Oklahoma to find if bats can reduce the need for pesticides.

Unlike other creatures of the night, bats eat insects, pollinate plants and help make healthy ecosystems.

Oklahoma produces 17 million pounds of pecans annually. It takes about seven months to grow a pecan crop and during that time, weather conditions can usher insects impacting farmers profitability.

The institute’s researchers say up to 200 bats can live in a bat house on the orchards, so there is potential for them to eat pests like pecan nut casebearer moths.

The study is part of the institute’s regenerative agriculture efforts.

OU-OSU Face Off In What Could Be The Last Bedlam Game

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet tomorrow (SATURDAY) in what could be the last Bedlam football game ever.

OU leaves the Big 12 and OSU for the SEC next season, and while it’s not impossible to schedule the matchup as a non-conference game in the future, there are no current plans to do so.

OU leads the series that predates Oklahoma statehood, with 91 wins, 19 losses and 7 ties, as well as 8 wins in the past 10 contests.

The Sooners come into this year’s game licking their wounds from a loss to Kansas last weekend, while the Cowboys seem to have found their footing after early stumbles to Iowa State and South Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 tomorrow afternoon on ABC from Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

