AM NewsBrief: Nov. 20, 2023

AG Crackdown On Black Market Cannabis

Attorney General Gentner Drummond's Organized Crime Task Force is continuing its crackdown on black market cannabis across the state.

Law enforcement seized more than 77-thousand untraceable marijuana plants and roughly a ton of harvested weed from grow operations in Pottawotamie County.

The plants and pot were located at six different locations near Prague.

This is the second major marijuana bust in as many weeks. The task force recently seized 36 tons of black-market cannabis from a metal barn in Wagoner County.

Oklahoma officials say the large amount of cannabis grown here fuels the black markets of other states.

Amazon Solar Farm

Amazon plans to develop its first solar farm in Oklahoma.

The 100-megawatt solar farm will be developed in Kiowa County.

Amazon says when combined with the company’s three other wind farms it will generate an estimated maximum of 618 megawatts of energy.

The company will use this energy to help power its fulfillment, sorting and delivery centers, while some of the energy will go back into the grid, powering homes, schools, and businesses.

The project is listed as planned for installation by the Energy Information Administration, but regulatory approvals have not begun.

Oklahoma Governor Stands Behind Gamefowl Commission

Animal welfare groups and former elected officials are criticizing Gov. Kevin Stitt’s video supporting the work of Oklahoma's Gamefowl Commission.

In the video played at the group’s annual legislative meeting, Gov. Stitt says the group plays a role in preserving the state's traditions and game fowl farmers need to be protected in the state.

"I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together in the next legislative session," Stitt said.

Former Gov. Frank Keating, The Kirkpatrick Policy Group, leaders of Animal Wellness Action and former Attorney General Drew Edmondson panned the video in a press conference.

"Cockfighting is barbaric and it's inextricably bound up with other criminal activity," said Edmondson.

Cockfighting and raising, training or keeping birds for fighting is not only illegal in Oklahoma, it's also a felony.

The commission advocated for a bill reducing punishments for cockfighting that missed the legislative deadline last session. Stitt's office sent a statement saying the governor is against animal cruelty and has not considered or endorsed any legislation on this topic.

OKCPS Students Receive New Shoes

The holidays came a little early for some metro school students.

Oklahoma City Public Schools and Metro Shoe Warehouse partnered to surprise about 600 students at Fillmore Elementary with new shoes on Friday morning.

The annual tradition, now in its 12th year, is funded through vendor support.

Volunteers say they try to go to four schools per year in the district.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

