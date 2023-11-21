AM NewsBrief: Nov. 21, 2023

Osage Chief Meets With AG Drummond On Tribal Tag Issue

Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage Nation spoke with state Attorney General Gentner Drummond to develop a compact to protect Osage drivers from being ticketed for having tribal tags.

According to Osage News, Principal Chief Standing Bear said tribal attorneys from various tribes, including Osage, may submit a proposed compact to AG Gentner Drummond's office and that he would work with the tribal attorneys on the legal issues.

Standing Bear also told Osage News his office is going to write a tribal tag compact which would keep the process and protections as they are currently.

He's also been working with the Osage Nation attorney general's office, the tax commission and elected leaders on the issue.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol abandoned decades of precedent when troopers began ticketing drivers with tribal plates whose cars aren't garaged within their reservation boundaries.

Osage Nation Breaks Ground On New Clinic

The Osage Nation broke ground on a new health clinic in Pawhuska on Monday.

The new two-story, 63,000 square foot facility will replace the Wahzhazhe health clinic.

It will feature expanded services - including more primary care and clinic space, a CT, X-Ray and imaging, laboratory testing, storage and pharmacy as well as dental and physical therapy.

The clinic is set to open in summer of 2025.

Toss Your FOG In The Trash, Not Down The Drain

Oklahoma City is reminding residents to keep fats, oils and greases, or FOG, out of the city sewer this holiday season.

Officials say to toss your FOG in the garbage and not down the drain.

The city says FOG can clog sewer lines and causing costly repairs to you and the city.

The city also recommends throwing all solid food remnants in the trash and not down your sink's garbage disposal.

New Record Set For Tulsa’s Route 66 Marathon

A new course record was set at Tulsa’s annual Route 66 Marathon Sunday.

Runners from all over the country and the world participate in Tulsa’s Route 66 Marathon.

As it turned out, all of Sunday's big winners are from Oklahoma.

Steven Baker of Tulsa is this year’s first place male racer and set a new course record at 2 hours and 26 minutes.

Baker hopes this won’t be his last run.

“Uh, I hope to do one major… it’s my goal before I’m done. I’m 32. Still got time to do one major, at least,” Baker said.

Bonnie Branson of Edmond celebrated her 47th birthday by running the marathon and became this year’s first place female racer.

She wore a cap on her head throughout the race. It has major significance to her.

“I just lost my dad a year ago, so I always wear his hat… and so, when it hurts, I always think of that, you know?” Branson said.

Thousands of people turn out for Tulsa’s race every year, and event organizers say the numbers have been growing each year since the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

