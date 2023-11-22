AM NewsBrief: Nov. 22, 2023

YouTube Removes Gov. Kevin Stitt Video

A video featuring Governor Kevin Stitt was removed from YouTube this week for violating community standards. O

In his original video message shared last week, Stitt showed support for the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission, saying he wished he could have been at the group’s annual legislative meeting.

The group came into the limelight during this year’s legislative session for supporting a bill that would have lowered cockfighting to a misdemeanor.

"From statehood to today, Oklahomans like yourselves remain dedicated to the spirit of competition and camaraderie that runs deep in our communities," Stitt said.

Animal Wellness Action reportedly shared an unedited version of the video entitled “Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Lavishes Love on Cockfighters.” YouTube removed the video on grounds that it promotes animal cruelty.

A spokesperson for Stitt says the governor does not condone animal cruelty. Animal Wellness Action President Wayne Pacelle says the governor needs to specifically call out cockfighting.



Tribal Mental Health Summit

Last week, tribal nations and the national 988 suicide prevention hotline held a two day summit focused on the mental health of tribal citizens.

Oklahoma health reports indicate that there were 872 suicides in Oklahoma in 2022, of which more than 9 percent of those were identified as Native Americans. That's why the Wichita Affiliated tribes coordinated the 988 Mental Health Lifeline Summit which included tribal nations to share stories and resources on how to help those in crisis.

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration also participated in the conference along with Oklahoma’s 988 call center Solari.

"It is important and it's important that we get these programs out into our communities, not just Native communities, but all communities, because our our families are intermarried and and we serve, you know, that whole community," said Terri Parton, President of the Wichita Affiliated Tribe.

Last week, the Biden Harris administration announced it was making more than 74 million dollars available for behavioral health grants

Fewer Than 1 in 4 Oklahoma High Schools On Track To Meet New State Law Requiring A.P. Courses

Opportunities for A.P. classes, which give students a leg up in college admissions, are lacking in rural Oklahoma high schools. But a new law aims to address the divide.

By the 2024-25 school year all of Oklahoma’s public high schools will be required to offer at least four A.P. courses.

An analysis from Oklahoma Watch revealed only a quarter of high schools met that standard last school year. Even more, half didn’t have any A.P. classes at all.

The report found that schools with the most courses are in urban and suburban areas. Those with few or no A.P. offerings are more likely to be in rural communities.

One roadblock for many smaller districts is a lack of teachers to teach A.P courses. To meet the new state requirement, schools can partner with a nearby school district or technology center or offer courses through an online provider. Legislators say the goal of the new law is to ensure students in all Oklahoma schools have access to advanced courses.

How To Avoid Food-Borne Illness This Holiday Season

Every year, approximately one in six Americans get sick with a foodborne illness, according to the CDC.

Although you might want to rush through food preparations this year, the State Department of Health recommends slowing down while you assemble your Thanksgiving feasts.

To avoid foodborne illness, wash your hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds before cooking, and use separate cutting boards to keep raw meats away from fruits and vegetables.

You should always remember to check the internal temperature of your turkey and ham, which should be 165 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit, respectively.

Make sure to put your leftovers in the fridge ASAP, as harmful germs can quickly multiply when foods are left out.

The State Department of Health says to be extra careful with your turkeys, which should be allowed enough time to thaw and consumed within three to four days, along with other leftovers.

NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU AM NewsBrief will be Monday, Nov. 27. From all of us at KGOU, have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.