AM NewsBrief: Nov. 29, 2023

Ransomware Attacks Force Oklahoma Hospitals To Divert Emergency Room Patients

A ransomware attack is causing temporary disruptions in Oklahoma’s Hillcrest HealthCare System. Six states are experiencing impacts from attacks against a Nashville-based health care company.

Ardent Health Services operates 30 hospitals, including those under Oklahoma's Hillcrest HealthCare System. It's investigating a ransomware attack it experienced on November 23 and, in the meantime, it’s taken its network offline, suspending user access to things like software that tracks patient care.

A spokesperson from Hillcrest says it is responding to the attacks by rescheduling non-emergency procedures and diverting some emergency room patients to other area hospitals until systems come back online. Ardent says it can’t confirm the extent of compromised patient health or financial data, but the event has been reported to law enforcement.

The Hillcrest spokesperson says Oklahomans can contact their providers to see if their care is being impacted.

Court Sides With Wynnewood Refinery Over EPA Requirements

A federal court has sided with a refinery in Southern Oklahoma over Environmental Protection Agency requirements about renewable fuels.

The EPA requires refineries to blend a certain amount of biofuels (like ethanol from corn) into their products. If a small refinery isn’t equipped to blend fuels and can’t afford to purchase offset credits, it can ask the EPA for an exemption.

During the Trump administration, the number of exempt refineries more than quadrupled. Among them was the CVR Refinery in Wynnewood, which applied for and received a waiver extension in 2019.

But in 2022 the EPA took it back, saying the Wynnewood Refinery didn’t have a waiver to extend. Its previous exemption had lapsed in 2012. That would have put the refinery on the hook for past offsets it didn’t believe it needed.

But federal judges say no takebacks. Last week’s 2-1 decision says the EPA can’t retroactively revoke the Wynnewood Refinery’s exemption.

Oklahoma County To Consider Using Buildings As Collateral To Fund New Jail

Oklahoma County officials Wednesday will consider using their buildings as collateral for a $30 million bond to fund a new county jail and other projects.

If approved, the revenue bonds would be issued by the Oklahoma Industries Authority and repaid through fees collected from county departments and tenants using county-owned properties.

Wednesday's consideration of the proposed bond comes just a week after officials voted to use parking fees to help pay the county's monthly bills through the end of the year.

First Americans Museum To Host Holiday Art Market

The holiday season is starting early at the First Americans Museum of Oklahoma with the annual Winter Holiday Art Market this weekend.

Each December, the First Americans Museum holds the Winter Holiday Art Market. The exhibit showcases over 50 artists and vendors, selected as the best First American artists in the country.

From handmade jewelry, authentic food and remarkable art, the Winter Holiday Art Market has something for any and all visitors to enjoy.

The event will be held Friday through Sunday.

First Americans Museum shares the histories of Oklahoma’s 39 tribal nations. The museum honors the indigenous people who inhabited what is now the state of Oklahoma.

