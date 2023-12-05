AM NewsBrief: Dec. 5, 2023

Federal Judge Weighs Opening Statements In Lawsuit Against House Bill 1775

A federal judge is weighing opening statements in a lawsuit against House Bill 1775.

That is a 2021 state law that prohibits teaching students they should feel guilty for their race or sex, among other things.

The ACLU and Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed the lawsuit on behalf of students and educators in October of 2021.

Plaintiffs argue it’s unconstitutionally vague because educators have trouble understanding it, and it opens the door to arbitrary enforcement - something they say already happened when the state penalized Tulsa Public Schools for a “potential” violation last year. They also argue it’s an overbroad restriction on academic freedom at universities.

"They want to whitewash history, censor the experiences and viewpoints of people of color and other marginalized communities, and, in the end, indoctrinate students on historical viewpoints that only align with their own," said lawyer Maya Brodziak.

The state’s defense says because there’s a provision prioritizing the Oklahoma academic standards when classroom concepts conflict with the law, teachers are protected as long as they follow the standards and don’t “willfully” violate it. The judge will decide whether to issue a preliminary injunction while the case works through the court

Commissioners Meet To Discuss More Locations For Oklahoma County Jail

Oklahoma County commissioners confirmed Monday that a popular tourism spot is not in danger of being forced to close to make room for a new Oklahoma County jail.

Discussions on potential jail sites, including a generically described 80-acre location near Interstates 40 and 44, raised concerns, but officials assure it won't impact Stockyards City's cattle operations.

County commissions are actively expanding their search for suitable locations for the new jail and are evaluating private land offers.

One potential location that’s been on the list is the existing jail site in Oklahoma City. Commissioners say for that to happen, they would have to purchase land around it for a new site to be built.

Another location at NE 10th and I-35 has received push back from nearby residents concerned that the correctional center would be too close to community facilities.

County Commissioners say they are still hopeful on the site near Will Rogers Airport as they await approval from the FAA.

Commissioners want to choose a location by the end of this year as the clock is ticking to use federal funds.

Cooks Venture Processing Plants To Shut Down

Cooks Venture is shutting down its operations and facilities in eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas.

Two processing plants in Jay and Tahlequah are being shut down, along with six farms and plants in Arkansas. There were more than 500 employees at all the locations. The company began the closures in late November.

Cooks Venture has been meeting with investors to get financing since September but were unable to get money for operating expenses, according to a letter sent to employees.

Company officials say it will take several weeks to shut down completely. The closures will most likely be permanent.

Tourism Department Unveils Digital Route 66 Guide

A new and improved -digital- Route 66 Guide is now available.

The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department says the updated guide features a mix of new stops and longtime favorites that are located along the iconic highway.

The guide also features the state’s Route 66 history along with new information on 14 attractions and five events.

Oklahoma has the nation’s longest driveable stretch of Route 66 , with more than 400 miles running through the state.

