AM NewsBrief: Dec. 7, 2023

Parental Choice Tax Credit Rollout

Starting Wednesday, the Oklahoma Tax Commission began taking applications for the Parental Choice Tax Credit initiative, after logistical problems last week forced a delay of the rollout

The Parental Choice Tax Credit gives families up to $7,500 per student for private school expenses. Last week, the tax commission made the call to delay starting the program due to slowdowns in getting necessary forms from its contracted vendor out to parents.

To apply, parents must upload that form to parentalchoice.ok.gov. Only schools that have been validated can participate, and applicants should expect followup communication within 14 days. If approved, the OTC sends the checks, made payable to the taxpayer, directly to the school. Families are instructed to either sign the check over to the school or collect the money if tuition has already been paid.

According to nonprofit news outlet Oklahoma Watch, Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday his family was planning to submit an application, citing his governor’s salary and saying, “Every bit helps.” Stitt has since walked that back, saying he wanted to make sure other families have a chance to claim the limited credits.

McGirt Court Plea

The man at the center of a Supreme Court decision that reshaped tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to the crimes he was challenging.

Jimcy McGirt’s legal saga has reshaped Indian Law and tribal sovereignty in Oklahoma.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Seminole Nation citizen was wrongly tried in state court because his crimes were committed on the Muscogee Nation reservation, a standing reservation that had never been disestablished by Congress.

That decision reaffirmed several reservations in Eastern Oklahoma.

But McGirt was swiftly re-convicted for his sexual crimes involving a 4-year-old victim and given three life sentences.

Federal judges later threw out that conviction due to faulty jury instructions. Now he admits his guilt and will soon go free. Prosecutors recommend he receive a 30 year sentence and credit for time served. He’s spent about three decades in prison.

Proposed Fish Rules

Some fish get all the attention. Species prized by anglers — like bass, trout and crappie — are often closely regulated to make sure they aren’t overfished. But rules to protect the species that aren't regulated are being proposed.

These species — like gars, paddlefish and buffalo — get lumped together as “non-game fishes.”

Right now in Oklahoma, you can kill as many native non-game fish as you want. You’re also allowed to shoot them with a bow and arrow, then toss them back into the water.

Jason Schooley is a biologist with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. And he wants to change that.

He says native non-game fishes haven’t received much management or research funding in the past. But now some people are starting to pay attention. And they’re finding these species play important roles in their ecosystems.

"These fish are worth more swimming in the environment than they are being used as target practice and then discarded," said Schooley.

The ODWC has proposed regulations that would make it illegal to shoot and release native non-game fish. The new rules would also limit people to harvesting 10 of them per day.

You can attend a public meeting about the proposed rules changes tonight in Oklahoma City and share and submit online comments through tomorrow.



ODWC Director Resigns

The director of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife is stepping down.

The department announced Wednesday night that Conservation Director J.D. Strong has resigned effective immediately.

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has named Assistant Director Wade Free as Interim Director following Strong's resignation.

Strong said in a statement that he’s proud of what the department has accomplished under his leadership, but said he wants to pursue other opportunities.

Strong was ODWDC’s 18th Director, and had served in the position since 2016.

