AM NewsBrief: Dec. 14, 2023

Oklahoma Governor Targets DEI Programs In 'Anti-Discrimination' Executive Order

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an executive order Wednesday that prohibits state funds from going to things like certain diversity, equity and inclusion programs at universities and mandatory trainings.

The language in the executive order specifies the prohibition applies to DEI programs and mandatory trainings “to the extent they grant preferential treatment based on one person’s particular race, color, ethnicity or national origin over another’s.”

"We want to teach our young people that based on your merit and your hard work, that’s how you get ahead," Stitt said. "And we want to make sure that we don’t lie to the next generation. You’re going to have to work hard. Life is not always fair. You’re going to have to persevere through life to get ahead."

The state’s two big universities responded with varying interpretations of the policy. OU President Joseph Harroz says the order eliminates DEI offices at all of the state’s public universities and though it will comply, it still remains committed to access and opportunity for all. A statement from OSU wasn’t as definitive, saying simply it would be reviewing the new policy.

Proposed Oklahoma County Jail Site Near Airport Is Out

The Federal Aviation Administration has denied a request from Oklahoma County to build a new jail on land near Will Rogers World Airport.

In a letter to the Oklahoma City Director of Airports, the manager of the FAA’s district office for airports in Oklahoma and Arkansas, Glenn Boles, said the proposed jail location near the Will Rogers World Airport could put the airport’s federal funding at risk, as the necessary rezoning would violate the terms of a grant that is responsible for a majority of the airport’s federal funds.

Additionally, the proposed jail location could interfere with a potential third runway already approved by the FAA.

The county wanted to buy the city-owned 192 acres near Southwest 54th Street and South Newcastle Road, north of the airport.

The Board of County Commissioners met in executive session on Wednesday morning to discuss other possible locations for the new jail and narrowed the list down to three options.

Oklahoma Pardon And Parole Board Seeks Stiffer Commutation Requirements

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is considering an administrative rule change that would place several restrictions on when Oklahoma prisoners may seek commutation.

Current guidelines allow most prisoners to seek commutation at any time, though they must wait at least three years to reapply if an application is rejected. The new proposal would create new criteria for commutation eligibility.

One is that the prisoner would have to obtain a favorable recommendation from the governor.

Following Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s sign-off on the mass commutation of more than 460 state prisoners in 2019, Stitt and parole board members faced scrutiny over a perceived lax attitude towards commutations.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Watch reports the board plans to consider all public input and modifications to the proposal before rules are set for a vote early next year.

Why Oklahoma City's Drinking Water May Smell, Taste Different

Oklahoma City's drinking water may soon smell and taste different due to a new disinfection system

OKC’s Hefner Water Treatment Plant uses ozone to disinfect drinking water.

But city officials say the ozone treatment system is nearing its expiration date. And during the summer, OKC’s water consumption comes close to topping out its capacity.

So the city is upgrading it with a $44 million replacement. The new, higher-capacity ozone disinfection system should be online by 2025.

But the city will have to shut down ozone treatment twice as part of the replacement process — once this winter and once in December 2024. To keep the water clean during those month-long shutdowns, OKC will switch to another disinfection tactic: chlorination. That means the water will stay safe, but it may taste different than usual.

This project is part of the nearly $2 billion in improvements OKC Utilities has slated for the next five years.

Lawmaker Files A Bill For State Employee Raises

An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would give every state employee a 9% raise.

Republican Sen. Roger Thompson filed the measure.

Thompson says the state hasn’t increased employee pay since 2019. He says Oklahoma is falling behind what other states offer, and cited inflation.

The lawmaker says he believes it would cost the state about $173 million to give the pay raises.

Lawmakers will consider the measure during the next session starting in February.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.

