AM NewsBrief: Dec. 18, 2023

Shawnee Commissioners To Vote On Ordinance Banning Sitting, Lying Down In Downtown Area

A month after passing an ordinance requiring a permit to feed the homeless, the city of Shawnee will vote on a proposal to ban sleeping outdoors.

The City Commissioners of Shawnee will vote Monday on whether to prohibit sitting and lying down in the city’s downtown area.

According to the city manager’s office, violations of the ordinance could lead to a fine.

The city manager’s office also says the ordinance would not apply to people having a medical emergency, people participating in or watching public events, using provided private or public seating, or waiting in line for goods and services.

This follows an ordinance similarly affecting the downtown area requiring a permit for feeding operations, which are defined as “organized and deliberate preparation and/or serving of food to four or more individuals for free” taking effect last month.

The first offense comes with a $250 fine and the inability to apply for a permit for one year.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Shawnee City Hall.

Bill To Make Tulsa's Black Wall Street A National Monument

A bill has been filed in the U.S. Senate to make Tulsa's Black Wall Street a national monument.

The stretch of Greenwood Avenue from north Tulsa to downtown was arguably the most affluent Black neighborhood in America before a white mob destroyed it in the 1921 Race Massacre.

U.S. Senators James Lankford of Oklahoma and Corey Booker of New Jersey filed the legislation.

Lankford has previously met with north Tulsa leaders, including Dr. Tiffany Crutcher of the Terence Crutcher Foundation.

"People should know what happened here," said Crutcher. "People should not just learn about the tragedy, but they should know about Black Americans who built one of the biggest economic enterprises during the days of Jim Crow."

Crutcher said the designation would honor the wishes of deceased leaders in Tulsa, and of the two living survivors of the massacre.

The next step is to get a corresponding bill introduced in the House of Representatives.

Outside Groups Spent $2.3 Million on Oklahoma Elections in 2023

The influence of political nonprofits and committees with no contribution limits had a significant impact on the political landscape in Oklahoma in 2023.

Nonprofits and committees without contribution limits spent $2.3 million to influence Oklahoma voters in 2023, rivaling the near $3 million spent by candidates on campaign expenses in 2022.

Outside groups are not subject to contribution limits and can spend unlimited amounts advocating for or against candidates or issues, as long as they don't coordinate with candidates.

Approximately 90% of the outside money was spent to support or oppose State Question 820, a ballot initiative proposing legalized recreational marijuana. More than 60% of voters rejected the question.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Watch reports as outside spending in state elections has accelerated, the state’s Ethics Commission has compiled evidence of outside groups intentionally misleading voters.

But, persistent underfunding of the commission could cause campaign violations to go unchecked during the 2024 election cycle.

National Holiday Bird Count

The annual national holiday bird count got underway in Oklahoma this past weekend.

The Christmas Bird count is the longest running community science program in the world organized by the National Audubon Society.

This year marks the 124th count where birders across the U.S. help conservationists keep up with bird populations. In Oklahoma, Tulsa has the longest running holiday bird count which began in 1930.

Jeff Cox is an experienced birder living in Tulsa. He says all native and non native species of birds are counted, but he’s hoping to see a rare rusty blackbird.

“It's not on the endangered species list, but it's a species ornithologists are paying closer attention to because their populations have diminished quite a bit in the last 50 or 60 years. And they they don't nest here. They're only here in winter," Cox said.

The Christmas Bird count started Thursday and runs through Jan. 5 and includes Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

