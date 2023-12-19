AM NewsBrief: Dec. 19, 2023

Shawnee Passes 'No Sit, No Lie' Ordinance

Shawnee city commissioners Monday evening passed a "no sit, no lie" ordinance.

Commissioners voted 6-1 to pass the new ordinance, which prohibits sitting or lying down on public sidewalks and sleeping outdoors in the downtown area.

City manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer says the ordinance was drafted in an attempt to make downtown Shawnee more family-friendly and supportive of tourism and businesses.

Weckmueller-Behringer clarified the ordinance does have some exceptions.

"The ordinance does not apply to any individual experiencing a medical emergency," she said. "It also does not apply to those who are participating in a public event, using provided benches or other seating, or waiting in line for goods and services."

The "no sit, no lie" ordinance will take effect on Jan. 17.

Developer Unveils Plans For Apartment Tower In OKC

A California developer has plans to build one of the tallest buildings in the country in Oklahoma City.

The developer unveiled plans Monday for a 134-story apartment tower in Lower Bricktown.

If built, the tower would be twice the size of the Devon Energy Center, reaching over 1700 feet high, and a close second to the country’s tallest building.

A timeline for construction on the tower has not been finalized.

Oklahoma School Districts Report Unusual Delay In Receiving Federal Money

Oklahoma school districts report an unusual delay in receiving federal money.

Tension is building between Oklahoma school districts and the state Department of Education regarding delays in federal funds.

The districts rely on these funds for things like employee salaries and student resources, making the delays a significant concern for superintendents.

The state Department of Education's change in the approval process has caused frustration among districts. The multi-tiered review system introduced for accuracy purposes might have inadvertently led to prolonged waiting periods and conflicting information for the districts.

The nonprofit newsroom Oklahoma Voice reports these aren’t the first complaints about inefficiency in the agency’s federal programs office.

The situation escalated further with the resignation of Pamela Smith-Gordon, a former program manager of grant development and compliance who had been a political supporter of State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Oklahoma Military Bases To Receive $275 million In Federal Funding

Oklahoma's military bases are set to receive $275 million as part of a new Defense Department bill. This comes after congressional approval of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin said Oklahoma secured $152 million for its military installations, plus another $122 million in funding for Oklahoma’s higher education aerospace programs and defense industry partners.

See a breakdown of how much each Oklahoma military base will receive here.

_________________

For additional news throughout the day visit our website, KGOU.org and follow us on social media.

We also invite you to subscribe to the KGOU PM NewsBrief.