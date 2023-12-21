AM NewsBrief: Dec. 21, 2023

Lawmakers Subpoena State Superintendent Ryan Walters

Oklahoma lawmakers are issuing a subpoena to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The subpoena comes from three Republicans: Rep. Mark McBride, who chairs the Education Appropriations and Budget Committee; Rep. Rhonda Baker, who chairs the Common Education Committee; and Speaker of the House Charles McCall.

They’re demanding answers to seven questions, including data on the Teacher Sign-On Bonus program and whether Walters authorized his senior advisor, Matt Langston, to use his letterhead in communications with McBride and if the department allows this kind of communication.

As a refresher, Langston answered McBride’s initial requests for information with a note slipped under his office door saying, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.”

Officials are also demanding all emails from a non-profit formerly headed by Walters that relate to the Office of Educational Quality and Accountability.

Walters has been ordered to bring all of the requested information to McBride’s office by Jan. 5.



Oklahoma Man Declared Innocent After Serving Nearly 50 Years In Prison

After his case was dismissed in September, Oklahoman Glynn Simmons has now been formally exonerated. Simmons is the longest-serving exonerated man in United States history.

Earlier this week, Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo updated the dismissed murder conviction of 71-year-old Simmons and declared him “actually innocent,” acknowledging a lack of proof connecting him to the 1974 murder of Carolyn Sue Rogers in an Edmond liquor store.

The ruling makes Simmons eligible for up to $175,000 in compensation for spending 48 years in prison.

He was released from prison in July after his case was thrown out when it was decided he did not receive a fair trial, and his case was dismissed in September at the request of District Attorney Vicki Behenna who said her office could not prove his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

OK County Commissioners Add 6th Potential Location For New Jail

Oklahoma County Commissioners have added another potential site for the new county jail.

Commissioners Wednesday added a location in Luther to the list. There are now six sites where officials are looking to put the new jail.

Last week, the FAA declined the county commissioners’ offer on the property near the airport. However, commissioners say they are still waiting on an official word from the Airport Trust.

Commissioners are scheduled to again on Dec. 27, with potential changes to the list expected in early January.

ACLU Issues Travel Advisory

The Oklahoma ACLU is issuing a Travel Advisory for Texas after passage of anti-immigrant law

The American Civil Liberties Union affiliates of Oklahoma and a half dozen other chapters are issuing a travel advisory for their residents about the threat of civil and constitutional rights violations when traveling in the state of Texas.

These laws, set to take effect in February and March of 2024, focus on immigration enforcement mechanisms and mandatory minimum sentences.

The ACLU emphasizes the potential impact on individuals, including Oklahomans, who rely on neighboring Texas cities for specialized medical care, education, air travel, and other services.

The joint advisory serves as a call to awareness for residents to consider their travel plans and prepare accordingly in light of the potential civil and constitutional rights violation.

NOTE: The next episode of the KGOU AM NewsBrief will be Wednesday, Dec. 27. From all of us at KGOU, have a safe and happy holiday.

