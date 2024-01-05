AM NewsBrief: Jan. 5, 2024

Oklahoma Gas and Electric Seeks To Raise Rates

OG&E customers may see another rate hike.

The utility company is asking the Oklahoma Corporation Commission to approve an annual rate increase of $332 million.

The utility says the proposed increase would allow for grid upgrades to boost reliability during extreme weather events. The average residential customer would see an increase of just over $19 per month.

If approved, OG&E expects the new rates to take effect no later than July.

Beaver County Voters To Decide On Northwest Oklahoma Tech Center Expansion

Oklahoma’s panhandle could gain another secondary education resource. Voters will choose if Beaver County will be annexed into High Plains Technology Center’s school district next week.

Right now, Oklahoma Panhandle State University is the only source of secondary education in the panhandle. The upcoming vote on the county proposition could change that.

If the vote passes, the center will begin classes in Beaver County this fall.

Barclay Holt is High Plains Technology Center’s superintendent. He says his institution will grow its existing bilingual services and hire more personnel in the county.

"But probably more than anything, I guess, is what drives most everybody in education is you get excited for people to be able to have other opportunities, learn, get better educated. So, that makes me get up every morning anyway," said Holt.

If the proposition passes, there will be a penny tax levy to fund career tech activity in the county.

OHS Announces Incentives For Providers Serving Oklahomans With Disabilities

Oklahoma Human Services is launching an incentive program on February 1st to recruit and retain direct support professionals.

The Department worked with other state agencies to create an incentive program for direct support professionals called DSP+.

The program will provide up to $3,000 to new and existing direct support professionals.

Beth Scrutchins is a division director at Oklahoma Human Services, and she says these professionals are at the heart of home and community health care.

“We felt like this would be an incentive that could really help people all across Oklahoma in all of our counties to be able to access the services and supports that they need," said Scrutchins.

Scrutchins says hiring additional support professionals will help more Oklahomans get connected to Developmental Disabilities Services as the department continues to work through its 13-year waitlist.

Ringling Football Coach Pleads No Contest To Misdemeanor Charge

A Jefferson County judge denied a plea deal for a former Ringling football coach who allegedly harassed his players. He faces up to one year in prison.

Former Ringling football coach, Phillip Koons, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of outraging public decency on Tuesday. Associate District Judge Dennis Gay rejected a plea agreement in which Koons would not spend any time behind bars but instead give up his teaching license while he served a seven-year probation.

Four Ringling players’ victim impact statements were read at Tuesday’s hearing. Koons is accused of calling students racist and homophobic slurs and forcing them to complete exercise drills in the locker room while naked.

Koons will be sentenced in Jefferson County in March.

