AM NewsBrief: Jan. 11, 2024

Oklahoma Co. Commissioners Narrow Down Location List For New Jail

Oklahoma County commissioners met on Wednesday to narrow down the locations for the new county jail. Commissioners eliminated several sites, but a highly-contested one near the Stockyards remains.

Oklahoma National Stockyards President Jerry Reynolds voiced his disapproval to commissioners and urged them to remove the property from the list of possible options.

"Just like to go on record and say that we are not for sale. We are not interested in having the jail being located on our property. We’d like to have that property removed from consideration," said Reynolds.

Despite concerns about its historical significance, commissioners are attracted to the Stockyards site due to zoning control.

In addition, a new site at Southwest 74th St. and Rockwell Ave. was added to the list.

The initially proposed site near Will Rogers World Airport has been ruled out following a letter from the Airport Trust.

Commissioners say they are hopeful a decision will come soon. A special meeting is planned for Friday.

Oklahoma AG Testifies To Congress

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond testified in Congress Wednesday, supporting the Republican-led effort to impeach the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary.

Drummond criticized the administration's handling of the border, claiming it adversely affects Oklahoma by allowing drugs and criminals to enter.

"The people of Oklahoma don’t deserve to live under constant threat from criminal foreign nationals," Drummond said. "We don’t deserve to have our communities flooded with illegal drugs that were smuggled across an unsecure border. And we don’t deserve to have our loved ones ripped away by those same drugs."

A task force Drummond established last spring has investigated and is prosecuting more than 50 criminal cases, many of which allegedly involve Mexican or Chinese nationals.

While Democrats acknowledged the need for border policy reforms, they criticized the impeachment effort as a distraction from legislative priorities. Additional hearings are expected.

Superintendent Ryan Walters Threatens Breakup With Statewide Education Organizations

State Superintendent Ryan Walters is hurling big accusations at statewide education organizations. Walters threatened Wednesday that his department is likely ending long-standing relationships with them.

Walters threatened the State Department of Education is likely ending associations with major professional education organizations that provide legal assistance, resources and training for school leadership and personnel.

In a news release, Walters alleged without providing evidence the organizations push a woke agenda, work in tandem with national extremist groups and force failed policies into schools. Moving forward, he says his department is stepping in to provide these services to schools as a “one-stop-shop.”

One of the groups, the Cooperative Council of Oklahoma School Administration, responded in a statement, saying it wants to continue partnering with the department. “As lifelong educators, we continue to encourage Superintendent Walters and leaders at all levels to move beyond politics and prioritize public education.”

Enrollment Period Ending For Home Energy Assistance Program

Extreme cold weather expected for Oklahoma this weekend is likely to send home heating bills surging.

Time is running out for low-income families to apply for a program that helps with energy costs.

Oklahoma Human Services will stop taking applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) at midnight Friday, Jan. 12.

The program helps offset the costs of heating homes during the winter months.

Applicants who meet income requirements could receive a one-time payment of up to $500 depending on household size.

The state does provide emergency utility funding year-round for low income households.

It will start taking applications for its energy crisis assistance program in mid-March.

The federal government allocated $3.7 billion for LIHEAP to operate in every state this year.

