AM NewsBrief: Jan. 16, 2024

Weekend Earthquakes Rattle Oklahoma

A series of earthquakes struck near Arcadia over the weekend.

Two of the earthquakes were greater than 4.0 in magnitude. The strongest tremors were a 4.3 magnitude quake on Friday evening, preceded by a 3.2 foreshock. Those were in addition to multiple other smaller quakes in the same area.

Residents reported on social media they could feel strong shaking near Will Rogers World Airport, the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds, Midwest City and other areas throughout the night.

The Oklahoma Geological Survey reports there have been several instances of seismic activity along this fault line between Dec. 29 and Jan. 6.

Within the last decade, OGS data shows there were three magnitude 4 or greater events that correlate to when oil and gas wastewater disposal volumes were higher in the same area.

The OGS says it’s working with the state Corporation Commission to identify why the fault became more active now.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission's induced seismicity department studied the epicenter over the weekend. Officials say there was "no evidence" that the earthquakes were related to the oil and gas industry. OCC says no drilling or wastewater disposal has occurred in that area for years.

Cattlemen’s Congress In Oklahoma City

One of the largest stock shows in the U.S. ended last week in Oklahoma City. Cattle and cattle genetics sales hosted at this year’s Cattlemen’s Congress grossed $9 million dollars.

There were 20 sales at the congress where people bought live cattle and cattle genetics to improve their own herds. The congress is an annual event for breeders to show their livestock and meet with other beef producers. It spanned 15 days this year.

JD Rosman is a spokesperson for the congress. Rosman says one auction, Embryos on Snow, grossed over $2 million in semen and embryo packages.

He says 8,500 cattle were entered into this year’s congress.

This is not the first time the sales hosted at the event totaled multiple millions of dollars. In 2022, sales generated about $10 million.

Bill Aims To Make Strangulation An 85% Crime

Ahead of this year’s legislative session a bill that would address a common domestic violence red flag has been filed.

Republican State Sen. Darrell Weaver’s Senate Bill 1236 would designate strangulation as an 85% crime, meaning those found guilty of the crime would be required to serve at least 85% of their sentence before being considered for parole.

In a press release, Weaver said strangulation is often not just a single act of violence but a precursor for more severe forms of violence. He also said the reclassification will hold perpetrators accountable, protect victims from further harm, and strengthen Oklahoma’s legal framework to address domestic violence.

State Wildlife Commission Delays Vote On Proposed New Fishing Rules

The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has delayed a vote on new fishing rules after fervent discussion at its meeting last week.

One rule would limit bowfishers to shooting 10 native non-game fish per day. Another would prohibit “shoot and release” fishing.

Fish biologists hope the rules will protect native species like gar and buffalo fish that have been historically maligned.

The commission was slated to vote on the rules last week, but they opted to wait after hearing criticisms from four bowfishers, who say the restrictions would harm their sport.

"All we're trying to do is make sure that these populations are managed in a sustainable way," said Ken Cunningham, chief of the Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Fisheries Division. "I mean, we want people to bowfish. We want tournaments in Oklahoma."

Cunningham says the department received thousands of comments and “quite a bit of support” for the proposed rules, despite bowfishers’ concerns.

