AM NewsBrief: Jan. 17, 2024

Gov. Stitt Calls For Special Session On Tax Cuts

Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a special session on tax cuts ahead of the regular legislative session.

Stitt is asking for a .25% personal income tax cut. In a press release, Stitt says the state has $5.4 billion in savings and is in a good position to lower the personal income tax burden for Oklahomans.

In response, Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson released a statement questioning the Governor’s fiscal responsibility. She says the call is a QUOTE “political stunt.”

This is the second time Stitt has summoned lawmakers into the capitol for a special tax cut session in recent months. This fall, the state senate gaveled in and out on the same day to answer his call without passing any legislation.

The regular session is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5th.

Stitt Appoints New Secretary Of Tourism

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday appointed a new Secretary of Tourism to serve in his cabinet.

Stitt appointed Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt.

Zumwalt says tourism brings more dollars over state lines than any other industry after oil and gas.

“Tourism is Oklahoma’s unseen economic powerhouse — right there humming in the background serving an audience of international, out of state and in state travelers every single day of the year," she said.

In 2021, tourism brought in a little over $10 billion in direct visitor spending, according to the Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The industry broke records again in 2022, seeing over $11 billion in travel spending under Zumwalt's leadership.

Last Day For Public Comment On Library Standards

Wednesday is the last day to submit public comments for new Information Literacy Standards proposed by State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

In December, Walters announced his office is proposing a complete overhaul of the state’s standards for school libraries and eliminating all references to long-held American Library Association guidelines.

The ALA is the oldest and largest library association in the world, and Oklahoma adopted its standards in 2007. Those standards include critical thinking, ethical participation in society and making informed decisions, to name a few.

Without providing evidence, Walters alleges the ALA promotes pornography, attacks parents and is “woke indoctrination.” His proposed system would be grade-level tiered and focus solely on skills.

The proposal is getting backlash - Magic City Books, a project of the nonprofit Tulsa Literary Coalition, released sample letters in opposition, calling on Walters to leave politics out of education.

Today is the last day to submit public comments, which can be done at sde.ok.gov/newstandards.

OKC Council Approves Funding Increase For New Stadium

Another step forward Tuesday for a proposed professional soccer stadium that comes with sports-centered entertainment district in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Council approved using economic development funds to increase the budget for the MAPS 4 stadium from $41 million to $71 million.

OKC Energy FC Ownership plans to buy and donate land in Bricktown for the stadium project.

The city says the land donation is dependent on approval from the MAPS 4 Venues Subcommittee and the MAPS 4 Citizens Advisory Board, which could take place in early spring.

Legendary Indigenous Journalist Gary Fife Dies

A legendary Indigenous journalist who was the voice of Mvskoke citizens and other Native people for more than 30 years has died.

Gary Fife was first interested in journalism around the time of the Civil Rights Movement - when he wanted to shape representation of Native voices and issues.

He said in an interview with Mvskoke Media that the 19 month-long Occupation of Alcatraz by Native Americans in the late 1960s fascinated him and his storytelling.

"I think it ignited a flame across young people - across young Native people - At the same time I started developing an interest in how those stories were told," Fife said.

His career took him through multiple mediums and media markets like Alaska, Washington D.C. and Oklahoma. While in Alaska, he was involved in creating the first Native radio show - called “National Native News.”

Fife eventually came back home to Oklahoma where he was a host for Mvskoke Media.

