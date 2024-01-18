AM NewsBrief: Jan 18, 2024

Oklahoma Supreme Court Hears Arguments In Muscogee Citizen’s Tax Case

The Oklahoma Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that could determine tax-exempt status for tribal citizens. It’s another case that follows the landmark McGirt decision.

Alicia Stroble is a member of and employee for the Muscogee Nation.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision, Stroble submitted a request to the Oklahoma Tax Commission to be exempt from the state’s individual income tax because of her tribal membership, employment status and residence on Native land.

But the tax commission rejected her claim, so she’s taken her case to the state supreme court, which has heard the first round of oral arguments.

The tax commission is relying on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s stance that the McGirt decision, which concluded that much of eastern Oklahoma remains Indian Country, only applies to criminal cases, not civil.

Tribal leaders have pushed back on that argument. All five major tribes in Oklahoma filed amicus briefs in support of Stroble, arguing she and other tribal citizens are exempt.

Muscogee Principal Chief David Hill released a statement, saying “the state is not above the law.”

Report Recommends Tulsa Establish Committee To Consider Reparations

Following community input in 2023, a report recommends Tulsa consider reparations for the 1921 Race Massacre.

The Beyond Apology report recommends the city “establish a government sanctioned task-force or commission to establish and implement the terms of a reparations program.” Based on feedback from 83 residents through several “listening sessions” with the community last year, the report says residents especially want the city to act through education, direct financial compensation and economic development.

City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, a listed expert in the report who represents the part of Tulsa where the massacre took place, appreciated the recommendation to form a task force.

"If everybody comes to the table in an open process and a mindset of what’s fair and what’s just, then I think we can really set the tone for a nation," said Hall-Harper.

The recommendations are in response to the massacre, in which a white mob is estimated to have killed up to 300 people in the neighborhood known as Black Wall Street.

Tinker Partners With Rose State College

Tinker Air Force Base has announced a partnership with Rose State College.

The initiative aims to get students learning and ready to manufacture plane parts.

Rose State College says the air force base is providing a 3D printer. Students will learn how to create parts and operate the equipment.

Tinker says they need more people coming into the workforce ready for advanced manufacturing. Officials say the classes will help prepare students to come work at Tinker.

Choctaw Nation Partners With OSU, CDC To Fight Tick-Borne Disease

Choctaw Nation is partnering with Oklahoma State University and the CDC to combat tick-borne disease on their reservation.

The Choctaw Nation wants Southeastern Oklahomans to keep their eyes peeled for ticks on their reservation.

Tick-borne diseases, such as Rocky Mountain spotted fever can have serious health implications and the surveillance project aims to identify and manage the risk factors effectively. That’s why they want people to keep an eye out.

The project will last at least two years, focusing on tick analysis across ten counties.

The public can help the project track the insects by filling out an online survey found on the Choctaw Nation’s website.

