AM NewsBrief: Jan. 30, 2024

Special Session On Tax Cuts

State Lawmakers are in special session this week to discuss a quarter of a percent income tax cut for Oklahomans.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat still thinks the governor’s call for a special session is a waste of taxpayer money. But, he’s keeping his options open.

"Special sessions do not have the same deadlines of filing bills. And so we could turn on a dime a little bit more quickly if we came to some kind of agreement. Or we could get the governor to expand the call if there was some type of agreement between here and the end of regular session, or even beyond," Treat said.

Special and regular sessions can be ongoing simultaneously, so Treat says he could restart the tax cut discussion in the future. But, senators won’t be back this week.

On the other side of the Capitol, House members are expected to return for at least two more days this week before they vote on a couple of tax cut bills they’re considering. In Oklahoma City, I’m Lionel Ramos.

Regular session for Oklahoma lawmakers starts next week.

Town Hall Held On Potential Jail Locations

Discussions about where the new Oklahoma County Jail should go continued at a town hall Monday evening.

Residents in northeast Oklahoma City and Del City gathered at MetroTech Springlake campus to hear from officials.

The overwhelming consensus was to keep the jail at its current site in downtown. Jail experts say there’s enough land to expand the current facility outward. About 7 acres of land could be acquired if the owners are willing to sell. The expansion could also include room for a mental health facility.

Time is running out for commissioners to select a location due to time limits on ARPA funds.

The next county commissioners meeting will be held Wednesday.

Authorities Shut Down Illegal Cockfighting Operation In Norman

Norman Police and animal welfare agents are investigating a large rooster fighting operation.

Investigators seized 77 roosters on property off East Cedar Lane Road and shutdown the illegal activity.

The roosters have been transported to an out of state sanctuary where they'll receive medical care and rehabilitation.

The discovery came last week as animal welfare agents assisted Norman firefighters with a barn fire.

Nine puppies died in the fire.

Criminal charges are pending.

USPS Purchases Six Electric Vehicles From Canoo

The U.S. Postal Service will purchase six electric vehicles from Canoo, which has a manufacturing plant in Oklahoma. This is part of the postal service’s plans to electrify its fleet of vehicles.

In 2022, USPS announced it will deploy 66,000 electric vehicles by 2028. Last week, the mail service unveiled its first EV charging stations in Atlanta Georgia that will be installed at sorting and delivery centers across the country throughout the year.

According to the postal service, electrification and modernization of its delivery fleet is part of the organization’s $40 billion investment to upgrade and improve mail processing, transportation and delivery networks.

USPS has already bought more than 9,000 EVs from Ford, but now is planning to buy six Lifestyle Delivery Vehicles from Canoo. Three of the same vehicles were received by the state of Oklahoma earlier this month.

