AM NewsBrief: Feb. 5, 2024

Last week, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call for a special session failed to produce the income tax reduction the Governor has pushed for since taking office. As Quorum Call’s Shawn Ashley reports in this week’s Capitol Insider, the Senate is again responsible for the hold-out.

“The House passed a bill Wednesday that reduces all individual income tax rates by one quarter of one percentage point.

The Senate, however, adjourned that special session on Monday to the call of the chair. So, it literally was not around to consider the House’s bill.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat said the Senate wanted to wait until after February 15th, when the Board of Equalization issues its new revenue estimate for the upcoming fiscal year, before taking action on a tax cut," said Ashley.

Stitt is expected to use Monday’s scheduled State of the State address to continue to lobby for a reduction to Oklahoma’s individual income tax.

KGOU will air the Governor’s address live this Monday beginning at 12:30pm.

Earthquake Rattles Oklahoma, OCC To Shut Down Wastewater Injection Sites

A magnitude five-point-one earthquake shook through Oklahoma Friday night. The epicenter was near Prague and officials say it's possible that it could be linked to injecting wastewater from fracking in the area.

The earthquake hit at 11:24 PM Friday night. Shaking could be felt statewide including in Oklahoma City and Tulsa according to the Oklahoma Geological Survey. OGS says Oklahomans should expect strong aftershocks in the coming weeks.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit nearly the same area in 2011. That event was linked to oil and gas wastewater disposal activities.

Now the Oklahoma Corporation Commission is issuing a directive to shut down all disposal wells into and within 10 miles of the Arbuckle formation by February 17th. The earthquake caused no significant damage and the OCC continues to investigate.

OKC Thunder Win In Double Overtime

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallies past Toronto in double overtime.

The Thunder came back from a 23-point deficit at the half to defeat the visiting Raptors by a score of 135 to 127 at the Paycom Center.

Point guard Josh Giddey led all scorers with 24 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 23 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds.

The Thunder hits the road to take on the Utah Jazz tomorrow night with tip off set for 8:00.

