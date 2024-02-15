AM NewsBrief: Feb. 15, 2024

Bill Would Prevent Oklahoma Co. Jail From Being Built At Current Location

As Oklahoma County commissioners continue their search for a site for the new jail, a bill being proposed would effectively rule out the downtown location.

Rep. Jason Lowe and community organizers gathered for a press conference opposing House Bill 3758.

The bill would double the distance a jail could be built from schools, potentially ruling out downtown Oklahoma City as a jail site.

Lowe argued against the bill, emphasizing downtown's strategic location near courts and services.

"This bill is frankly an effort to remove the current downtown location from consideration and pave the way for commercial development," said Lowe.

The bill’s author, Rep. Josh Cantrell, cited safety concerns and the need for buffer zones around schools.

He said opponents of the bill are intentionally misrepresenting the effect of his legislation.

Oklahoma County commissioners are also eyeing a location near SE 15th and Grand, but that has sparked opposition from nearby school districts and residents.

Commissioners need to make a selection soon due to time limits on ARPA funding.

Bill To Criminalize Sharing Abortion-Inducing Drugs

Oklahoma lawmakers want to criminalize sharing abortion-inducing drugs. A bill aimed at doing just that passed through a House committee Wednesday.

The new bill would make the act of sharing prescribed abortion-inducing drugs a felony. The punishment would be a $100,000 fine and/or 10 years in prison.

Representative Denise Crosswhite Hader introduced HB: 30-13 to the House Judiciary – Criminal Committee.

She told committee members the measure would not criminalize doctors or pharmacists who fill prescriptions for such medications… or women who are prescribed them.

"But the concern is for if someone else buys them and or procures them, however they do, and shares them with someone else, whether through selling or giving with the intent to perform an abortion," said Crosswhite Hader

Opponents say the language gives prosecutors too much latitude and is likely to face costly court battles.

The measure passed the committee with a 5-1 vote and can now be considered by the full House.

Education Budget Requests

While Gov.Kevin Stitt wants this year’s legislative session to end with a flat budget, state agencies with mostly governor-appointed boards are requesting funding increases. That conflict was the theme of a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee meeting Wednesday over education funding.

State agencies reiterated their budget requests to lawmakers for the next fiscal year. Each agency’s director was asked about the makeup of their boards approving those requests.

"I just want to confirm, director, before we get into the budget, you have a Career Tech Board that is fully appointed by the governor and has approved your $43 million budget increase. Is that correct?" said Committee Chair Adam Pugh. "That is correct," said Brent Haken, Director of CareerTech.

Pugh repeatedly highlighted a disconnect between Stitt’s call for a flat budget and the needs of agencies. Eleven of the 13 agencies present requested budget increases.

"We will have a discussion on how we reconcile the executive branch that you all work for, that wants a flat budget, versus the legislative branch that appropriates your dollars," said Pugh.

Pugh also said while he supports a grocery tax cut, that would complicate keeping a flat budget even more.

New Oklahoma City Ordinance Regarding Art Murals

Oklahoma City is encouraging artists to “paint away” following a new ordinance that went into effect.

The new rule removes some roadblocks that artists faced when painting murals.

The city says most murals will no longer require a permit and will not need to be reviewed by the city’s art commission.

Permits will only be required if the art has an electrical component, contains a 3D element or is mechanically fastened. OKC was ranked as the best city for street art in both 2021 and 2022.

The city says the changes come after receiving feedback from the art community.

