AM NewsBrief: Mar. 4, 2024

Oklahoma Governor Questions AG Legal Opinion Impacting Cabinet Appointments

Gov. Kevin Stitt says a recent decision by Oklahoma’s attorney general brings into question the positions of all his cabinet members who direct state agencies.

Stitt questions Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s recent legal opinion. The governor calls it a “head scratcher.”

"His opinion is that a secretary can not be a director. And we think that affects every single person in the cabinet that serves in a director role," Stitt said.

He says governors going back to Henry Bellman in the 1960s have all assembled their cabinets the same way, with some appointees leading other government agencies.

Drummond’s opinion already prompted two officials in the governor’s cabinet to resign, but Stitt says no one else in his cabinet plans to vacate their office until he and his legal team can get some clarification.

He says the attorney general’s opinion carries the weight of law behind it, so he has to abide for now. But he plans to argue against it and says precedent and available legal arguments are in his favor.

Oklahoma Legislature Considers Bill to Restore Prison Rodeo Arena in McAlester

A bill providing funds to restore the prison rodeo arena in McAlester is making its way through the Oklahoma legislature. The project would make a multi-purpose arena and is estimated to cost $9.3 million.

Renovating the old Oklahoma State Penitentiary prison rodeo arena is the only appropriations request the Oklahoma Department of Corrections is making this year.

If Senate Bill 14-27 becomes law, $8.3 million would revive the event venue. The department would pony up the remaining $1 million.

Republican Senator Warren Hamilton of McCurtain co-authored the bill. He says the event would provide something for inmates to look forward to.The bill is designed to reduce recidivism rates and has the support of community organizations.

But not every senator supported the measure. Democrat Julia Kirt of Oklahoma City says there are more immediate needs in correctional facilities.

The bill passed the Senate Appropriations Committee in a 13-6 vote. It can now be heard by the full Senate.

Healthy Minds Policy Initiative Proposes $37 Million Investment in Oklahoma's Behavioral Health

The Healthy Minds Policy Initiative is recommending lawmakers invest $37 million in Oklahoma’s behavioral health. That level of support could result in nearly 300 new providers and help Oklahomans access care.

The group presented the idea to lawmakers during an interim study in November. It expands training for professionals like psychiatrists and psychologists, and would provide further funding for scholarships and grants to incentivize careers like licensed clinical social work and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

The goal is to keep Oklahomans training and practicing in-state, where every county has a provider shortage. The group estimates this one-time appropriation could help over 1 million people access behavioral health treatment in the next several decades.

Although Oklahoma is in the early stages of its budgeting process, Healthy Minds is optimistic about its proposal, which has already received support from Tulsa Republican Rep. Jeff Boatman and Duncan Republican Sen. Jessica Garvin

OU Softball's 71-Game Winning Streak Snapped by University of Louisiana

The OU softball team’s 71-game winning streak came to an end on Sunday after the reigning national champion Sooners lost to the Ragin’ Cajuns of the University of Louisiana 7-5 in eight innings at home in the newly opened Love’s Field.

With the historic winning streak over, OU looks to get back on track against Texas A&M Commerce on Wednesday evening.

