AM NewsBrief: Mar. 7, 2024

Clemency Denied For Oklahoma Death Row Inmate

An Oklahoma death row inmate convicted of two separate murders in 2002 will be executed next month. The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday to deny clemency.

Michael Dewayne Smith was convicted of the murders of 40-year-old Janet Moore and 24-year-old Sharath Pulluru in separate events on February 22, 2002. At the time, he was 19 years old and a member of an Oklahoma City street gang called the Oak Grove Posse.

Members of Moore’s family were present at the hearing and asked the board to deny clemency. They also read a statement on behalf of Pulluru’s family making the same request.

Smith addressed the board over video call and restated his claim of innocence despite having confessed to the murders days after his arrest, saying he was high on PCP at the time of his confession.

This vote follows Attorney General Gentner Drummond requesting the board deny clemency because Smith’s innocence claims have been repeatedly denied in court.

Smith is scheduled to be executed on April 4.

Voter Turnout In Oklahoma Declines

Voter turnout in Oklahoma continues to decline.

On Super Tuesday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won their respective party primaries as expected. However, Democratic voter turnout dropped sharply by nearly 70%, while Republican turnout increased slightly compared to 2020. Overall, in Oklahoma, voter turnout was down about 30% from four years ago.

Experts say a lack of awareness about voting procedures and schedules is a major factor contributing to the decline.

According to data by the U.S. Census Bureau, the No. 1 reason people say they don’t vote is because they’re too busy. The second most common reason: they simply missed the deadline to register.

Officials with the State Election Board stress the importance of staying informed. Voters can find resources such as sample ballots and signing up for state-provided reminders by using the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov.

Oklahoma Turnpikes To Receive New Interstate Designations

Pretty soon, motorists traveling around Oklahoma City will be driving on two new Interstates. These won’t be new roads but rather new names for a couple of turnpikes.

Numerical names are coming to the Kilpatrick and Kickapoo Turnpikes, the only turnpikes in the state without such designations.

Kilpatrick will be christened Interstate 344 as it makes its little loop around Oklahoma City’s western and north sides.

The Kickapoo will be called Interstate 335 as it links Interstates 40 and 44 on the east side of the city.

Oklahoma Turnpike officials say the new signage will go up in about a month.

Another change coming to turnpikes across the state will be completely cashless tolling.

The Turner Turnpike between OKC and Tulsa will be cashless by summer 2024. Eastern Oklahoma's Indian Nations and Will Rogers Turnpikes are also expected to be fully cashless by the end of the year.

Drivers will be able to use Pikepass or Platepay to make payments.

Oklahoma To Receive Federal Funding For More EV Chargers

More fast charging stations for electric vehicles could be coming to Oklahoma as the state Department of Transportation considers sites for federally-funded chargers.

The goal is to offer multiple fast chargers every 50 miles along heavily traveled roads, like I-35, I-40 and I-44. The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program has set aside $5 billion in federal funds to help develop charging stations that meet those requirements. That includes $66 million for Oklahoma.

The state is already home to 29 fast charging stations that fit the bill, but it still has some gaps to fill. ODOT engineers have identified 13 sites to receive funding for new fast chargers.

If approved, that money will be part of a public-private partnership where the companies installing and operating the charging stations would provide matching funds.

The sites would be operated by Love’s Travel Stops, Tesla and Francis Energy.

