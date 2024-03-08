AM NewsBrief: Mar. 8, 2024

Stitt v. Drummond

Governor Kevin Stitt filed a lawsuit against the state’s Attorney General today (Thursday) over a recent opinion about his cabinet. The lawsuit is the latest development in a back and forth between Stitt and Attorney General Gentner Drummond.

In his recent legal opinion, Drummond writes that Oklahoma law dictates state officials can hold only one elected or appointed position at a time. It’s already prompted two resignations from the governor’s cabinet.

But Stitt says while the opinion brings into question the positions of other cabinet members, no one else will leave their office until he has more information. He appears to be filing suit to get that clarity.

Stitt says Drummond “badly misapplied” the state’s dual office holding laws and thinks the courts will agree with him.

Tulsa amphitheater

A new multi-million-dollar amphitheater is in the works for the Tulsa area.

The Tulsa World reports that Broken Arrow City Council gave the final OK this week to allow construction of the new outdoor music venue.

The $93-million-dollar project is called Sunset, and will have more than 12-thousand seats.

Work is expected to begin this spring.

Toe-licking update

After video of a toe-licking fundraiser event at Deer Creek Public Schools went viral this week, similar incidents were reported to Fox25 News. Videos of other fundraisers at Edmond Public Schools have surfaced, and State Superintendent Ryan Walters is weighing in.

The story broke Wednesday from Fox25 News reporter Payton May. The station reviewed videos showing fundraising assemblies at Edmond North and Edmond Memorial, spanning from 2015 to 2020, that featured students licking chocolate, peanut butter and other condiments off of feet and armpits. Walters released a statement on social media Thursday:

"We are investigating Edmond Public Schools to ensure that they are adhering to Oklahoma values, that they are not putting students in these disgusting, degrading positions, and we are going to get to the bottom of what adults allowed this, what adults okayed this, and make sure this is not happening in Oklahoma public schools," Walters said.

EPS says it was proud of its students for the work they put into these philanthropy weeks, more than $400,000 has been raised this year for local nonprofits, and through these efforts, students “learn countless life lessons on how to make a positive difference in their community.”

